Royals 6, Yankees 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.328
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|1-Owings pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.176
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Hamilton cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|1
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|LeMahieu 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Wade 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|a-Urshela ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|10
|Kansas City
|110
|100
|201—6
|11
|1
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Wade in the 8th.
1-ran for Soler in the 8th.
E_Soler (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, New York 6. 2B_Merrifield (4), Mondesi (5), Gordon (7). HR_Soler (5), off German; O’Hearn (3), off German. RBIs_Merrifield (9), Mondesi 2 (13), Gordon (16), O’Hearn (6), Soler (14), Torres (7). SB_Hamilton (4). SF_Mondesi 2, Torres.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, O’Hearn, Maldonado); New York 2 (Ford, Wade). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Merrifield. GIDP_Romine.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, W, 2-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|86
|4.30
|Lovelady
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|8.10
|Kennedy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|0.84
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, L, 3-1
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|88
|2.37
|Holder
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|7.00
|Britton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.68
|Green
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|8.59
|Harvey
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Marty Foster; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:06. A_39,106 (47,309).
