Royals 6, Yankees 1

April 18, 2019 9:59 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .313
Mondesi ss 3 1 2 2 0 1 .270
Gordon lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .328
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .279
O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .189
Soler rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .236
1-Owings pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Duda dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .176
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .180
Hamilton cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .240
Totals 36 6 11 6 1 14
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Judge rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .219
Torres ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .261
LeMahieu 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .328
Frazier lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .347
Ford dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167
a-Urshela ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 30 1 4 1 3 10
Kansas City 110 100 201—6 11 1
New York 100 000 000—1 4 0

a-struck out for Wade in the 8th.

1-ran for Soler in the 8th.

E_Soler (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, New York 6. 2B_Merrifield (4), Mondesi (5), Gordon (7). HR_Soler (5), off German; O’Hearn (3), off German. RBIs_Merrifield (9), Mondesi 2 (13), Gordon (16), O’Hearn (6), Soler (14), Torres (7). SB_Hamilton (4). SF_Mondesi 2, Torres.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, O’Hearn, Maldonado); New York 2 (Ford, Wade). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Merrifield. GIDP_Romine.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, W, 2-1 6 3 1 1 1 6 86 4.30
Lovelady 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 8.10
Kennedy 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 33 0.84
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German, L, 3-1 6 6 3 3 0 9 88 2.37
Holder 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 17 7.00
Britton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.68
Green 1 2 0 0 0 2 32 8.59
Harvey 1 0 1 1 1 1 23 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Marty Foster; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:06. A_39,106 (47,309).

