Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals hit Anderson after ChiSox SS flips bat; benches clear

April 17, 2019 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox youngster Tim Anderson was drilled by a fastball two innings after emphatically spiking his bat to celebrate a home run, sparking a benches-clearing fracas with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Anderson chucked his bat toward Chicago’s dugout while admiring his two-run shot off Brad Keller in the fourth. Keller plunked Anderson in the backside with his first pitch leading off the sixth.

Anderson was quickly restrained by Kansas City catcher Martin Maldonado but jawed with Keller on his way to first base. The dugouts and bullpens emptied, though no punches appeared to be thrown. White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum shoved each other, and the usually mild-mannered Renteria was particularly animated.

Anderson, Keller, Renteria and Sveum were ejected.

Advertisement

The White Sox and Royals also had a benches-clearing incident following one of Anderson’s homers last April.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.