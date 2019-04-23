Listen Live Sports

Royals’ Keller drops appeal, starts 5-game suspension

April 23, 2019 6:41 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller dropped his appeal and started a five-game suspension assessed by Major League Baseball after he hit Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox in the buttocks with a pitch last week.

Anderson flipped his bat after hitting a two-run homer off Keller in the fourth inning last Wednesday. Two innings later, Keller hit Anderson.

Keller pitched 6 1/3 innings in Monday’s 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay and barring postponements would be eligible to return next Monday at home against the Rays.

Anderson and Renteria were suspended one game each.

