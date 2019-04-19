Listen Live Sports

Rusnák scores 2 goals, Real Salt Lake tops FC Cincinnati 3-0

April 19, 2019 9:42 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored two goals, Sam Johnson added another and Real Salt Lake beat expansion FC Cincinnati 3-0 on Friday night.

Salt Lake (3-4-1) won for the first time in five road games this season. Cincinnati (2-4-2) is winless in four matches.

Rusnák opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Corey Baird blocked a clearance attempt, settled the loose ball and sent a shot off goalkeeper Spencer Richey’s chest, and Rusnák sent the rebound into the back of the net from the penalty spot. Rusnák capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 59th after Jefferson Savarino was taken down at the edge of the 18-yard box.

Johnson scored in first-half stoppage time by finishing a three-shot sequence with a close-range sliding attempt. He scored his first MLS goal on Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Orlando City, helping RSL snap a four-game slide.

