The Associated Press
 
Russian boxer Galanov banned for doping

April 10, 2019 10:16 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian boxer Tamir Galanov has been banned for two years for doping.

Galanov won a bronze medal at the 2017 world amateur championships and is Russia’s current national flyweight champion.

Galanov tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic which can be used by boxers to make weight but has potentially serious side effects if used too heavily.

It can also be used to mask the presence of other banned substances.

Galanov previously tested positive for meldonium in 2016 under his former name, Belik Galanov, but was not banned because of an amnesty for the substance, which had recently been added to the forbidden list.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

