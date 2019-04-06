Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Red Wings Sum

April 6, 2019 9:58 pm
 
Buffalo 2 3 2—7
Detroit 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Buffalo, Reinhart 22 (Eichel), 3:22. 2, Buffalo, Dahlin 9 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 11:51 (pp). 3, Detroit, Mantha 25 (Athanasiou, Hronek), 15:11 (pp).

Second Period_4, Buffalo, Sheary 14 (Nelson, Wilson), 8:37. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 39, 11:29. 6, Buffalo, Girgensons 5 (Pominville), 12:47.

Third Period_7, Buffalo, Skinner 40 (Dahlin), 10:27. 8, Buffalo, Montour 8 (Okposo, Ristolainen), 11:39 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 17-10-10_37. Detroit 11-5-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 2; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 15-14-5 (24 shots-23 saves). Detroit, Howard 23-22-5 (26-21), Fulcher 0-0-0 (11-9).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:21.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Driscoll.

