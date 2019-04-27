Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Salinas tops Top Fuel qualifying at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

April 27, 2019 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Mike Salinas took the No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel on Saturday at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Salinas had a zMAX Dragway-record time of 3.687 seconds at 327.43 mph Friday night. He raced to his first career victory April 7 at the four-wide event in Las Vegas.

“We knew (on Friday) that the track might not hold much,” Salinas said. “Alan (Johnson, tuner) is a genius at what he’s doing and the nice part about it is the car did exactly what we wanted it to do, getting us into the number one spot.”

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, and Karen Stoffer led the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hight had a 3.883 at 325.92 in his Chevrolet Camaro SS in the final qualifying round Saturday. Stoffer ran a 6.793 at 197.91 on a Suzuki.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.