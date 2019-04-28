Sánchez hits first slam to lead Yanks over Giants 6-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit his first career grand slam in a five-run fifth inning for his first hit following nearly two weeks on the injured list, and the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Saturday for their 10th win in 12 games.

Sánchez had been 0 for 9 with seven strikeouts since returning Wednesday from a strained left calf. His batting average down to .220, he crushed a high sinker from Derek Holland (1-4) that traveled 467 feet deep into the left-field seats for a 6-0 lead.

J.A. Happ (1-2) allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings. Aroldis Chapman struck out Pablo Sandoval for his fifth save.

RAYS 2, RED SOX 1

Advertisement

BOSTON (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit the second pitch from David Price (1-2) over the Green Monster and Mike Zunino added a fourth-inning RBI single off the Monster for the AL East-leading Rays.

Charlie Morton (3-0) gave up two hits in six shutout innings. Five relievers completed a five-hitter, with Emilio Pagán pitching the ninth for his third save.

Mookie Betts hit an eighth-inning homer against Diego Castillo.

TWINS 9, ORIOLES 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota hit five home runs off Baltimore for the second straight day, including a pair by Max Kepler.

C.J. Cron, Jason Castro and Marwin González also homered for the Twins, who have 21 home runs against the Orioles this year while going 5-0.

Baltimore has given up 69 homers in 28 games, a pace that projects to 399 for the season.

Kepler had four RBIs to help back José Berríos (4-1), who allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. Paul Fry (0-1) lost in relief of Dan Straily.

CARDINALS 6, REDS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs. Ozuna’s 10th home run of the season came after the Reds took a 2-0 lead in the

Dakota Hudson (2-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Jordan Hicks pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.

Tyler Mahle (0-3) allowed five runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts in his second big league game, Brandon Drury had three hits a day after his winning ninth-inning home run and Toronto Blue Jays improved to 5-0 against Oakland this season. Randal Grichuk and three hits and two RBIs.

Six days after leaving a last start with a broken fingernail, Aaron Sanchez (3-1) gave up an unearned run and two hits in five inning

Brett Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings, dropping to 0-3 in his career against Toronto.

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tony Kemp had a 10th-inning homer off Adam Cimber (2-2) that traveled just inside the right-field foul pole..

Roberto Osuna (2-0) threw two scoreless innings for the win.

PADRES 8, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Garcia hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a six-run 10th inning as San Diego extended its winning streak to five.

Garcia’s first RBI this season gave San Diego a 3-2 lead against Wander Suero (1-3), who was charged with four runs.

Luis Perdomo (1-0) struck out the side in the ninth in his second appearance this season.

BREWERS 8, METS 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 14th home run, tying the record for most before May 1. Yelich’s fourth-inning homer off Noah Syndergaard (1-3) was the first on the road this season for the NL MVP. Yelich had three hits, a walk and two RBIs, raising his average to .350.

New York, on its first three-game losing streak, dropped to .500 for the first time this season at 13-13. Syndergaard gave up five runs, 10 hits and three walks in five innings.

Brandon Woodruff (3-1) allowed one run on six hits in five innings, leaving with a 6-1 lead. Josh Hader struck out five of six batters for his sixth save.

PHILLIES 12, MARLINS 9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins, Nick Williams and Andrew McCutchen homered as Philadelphia took a 10-1 lead into the sixth and held on.

Jake Arrieta (4-2) allowed five runs and nine hits in five-plus innings, and Hector Neris struck out pinch-hitter Chad Wallach with two on for his fourth save.

Philadelphia’s Jean Segura left after a 90 mph pitch from Trevor Richards hit his helmet in the second inning. Richards (0-4) gave up five runs and six hits in four innings.

ROYALS 9, ANGELS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier had four hits, including a pair of two-run triples, and set a career high with four RBIs. Kelvin Gutierrez drove in two runs in his big league debut.

Scott Barlow (1-0) navigated five outs in relief of Jorge Lopez. Jaime Barria (2-2) was listed as the starter but came in after Cam Bedrosian tossed a scoreless first inning. Barria proceeded to allow seven runs and 10 hits over 1 2/3 innings.

ROCKIES 9, BRAVES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead, two-run double off A.J. Minter (0-3) and Trevor Story followed with a three-run homer during a ninth-inning rally as Colorado won for the 10th time in 12 games. Nolan Arenado hit a second-inning home run for the Rockies.

Bryan Shaw (2-0) allowed one hit in two innings, sending Atlanta to its fifth straight home loss.

CUBS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Yu Darvish (2-3) struck out eight in six innings, allowing two hits and four walks.

David Bote homered twice and drove in five runs, and Anthony Rizzo also connected for the Cubs.

Zack Godley (1-2) gave up five runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings, his shortest start since August 2016.

DODGERS 3, PIRATES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in seven innings, struck out eight and walked none.

Chris Taylor hit a tying sacrifice fly and Joc Pederson followed with a two-run triple in a three-run seventh off Joe Musgrove (1-2).

Pedro Baez escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth, completing a five-hitter that sent the Pirates to their seventh straight loss.

RANGERS 15, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Minor (4-3) struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings.

Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor hit three-run homers for Texas, which finished with 20 hits. Joey Gallo hit a solo drive for his ninth homer, and Logan Forsythe had with four hits and three RBIs.

Mike Leake (2-3) allowed nine runs — five earned — and 10 hits in five innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.