Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sapong, Katai help Fire beat Rapids 4-1

April 20, 2019 3:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Aleksandar Katai each scored to help the Chicago Fire beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Saturday, extending Colorado’s losing streak to five games.

Dax McCarty, near midfield, first-timed an arcing pass to a charging Katai, who took a couple dribbles and then fired a low cross to Sapong for a sliding empty-net finish inside the back post from point-blank range to give the Fire (2-2-3) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute.

Chicago’s Nemanja Nikolic, at the top of the 6-yard box, headed home a high entry by Nicolás Gaitán to make it 1-0 in the 34th before Kei Kamara scored , for the fourth consecutive game, to tie it at 1-all in 40th minute.

Gaitán flicked a short cross to Djordje Mihailovic, a 20-year-old homegrown, for a tap-in goal in the 61st and Katai, on the left side, cut back to evade a defender and then rifled a bending shot inside the far post from outside the area in the 81st.

Advertisement

Colorado’s Jack Price, after video review, was shown a red card in the 86th minute.

The Rapids (0-6-2) are winless since beating FC Dallas 2-1 to close the 2018 MLS regular season.

Chicago is unbeaten in four straight.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.