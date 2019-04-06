Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany 5, UMass-Lowell 2
Brown 11, Cornell 3
Bryant 13, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
Canisius 9, Quinnipiac 2
CCSU 5, Niagara 4
Columbia 8, Princeton 2
Dayton 8, St. Bonaventure 0
Fairfield 6, Siena 4, 12 innings
Fordham 2, Saint Joseph’s 0
Hartford 9, Stony Brook 5
Harvard 10, Yale 8
Lafayette 11, Bucknell 3
Lehigh 13, Army 6
LIU Brooklyn 5-3, Mount St. Mary’s 1-5
Maine 2-1, UMBC 1-4
Manhattan 5-5, Iona 2-0
Marist 6, Monmouth 5, 11 innings
Navy 3, Holy Cross 1
Northeastern 5, Hofstra 1
Point Park 17-10, Brescia 2-1
Rhode Island 4, Richmond 3, 10 innings
Rider 7, St. Peter’s 0
UMass 7, Saint Louis 6
Villanova 6, Seton Hall 5
VCU 9, La Salle 6
Wagner 7, Sacred Heart 4
Alabama St. 5-12, MVSU 4-2
Alcorn St. 8, Alabama A&M 4
Arkansas 8, Auburn 0
Bethune-Cookman 13, Savannah St. 0
Blue Mountain 18, Loyola (NO) 4
Bryan 12, Union (Ky.) 6
Coastal Carolina 9, South Alabama 4
Duke 2, Pittsburgh 0
E. Kentucky 9, Ausin Peay 3
Faulkner 9, Mobile 1
Furman 10, UNC Greensboro 3
George Washington 16, George Mason 7
Georgia 8, Vanderbilt 3
Georgia Southern 3-5, Appalachian St. 0-9
Jackson St. 10, Rust 2
Kentucky Christian 9, Cumberlands (Ky.) 0, forfeit
Longwood 3, Charleston Southern 2
Md.-Eastern Shore 3, Coppin St. 2
Milligan 12, Bluefield 2
Morehead St. 11, SIU Edwardsville 9
Norfolk St. 7, Delaware St. 3
Piedmont 5, Johnson 3
Presbyterian 6, UNC Asheville 2
Radford 3, S.C. Upstate 1
St. Thomas (Fla.) 5, Webber International 1
Samford 6, UT Martin 3
Southeastern (Fla.) 14, Florida Memorial 3
Southern Miss. 4, Marshall 3
VMI 7, ETSU 6
W. Carolina 4, Wofford 3
William Carey 5, Stillman 0
Benedictine (Kan.) 8, Baker 6
Bradley 10, Robert Morris-Springfield 0
Butler 11, St. John’s 7
Cent. Michigan 5, Ball St. 0
Clarke 6, Viterbo 0
Concordia (Mich.) 10, Northwestern Ohio 0
Concordia (Neb.) 4, Doane 3
Dakota Wesleyan 10, Northwestern (Iowa) 7
Evansville 11, Dallas Baptist 5
Grace 9, St. Francis (Ind.) 8
Graceland (Iowa) 5, Culver-Stockton 2
Grand View 5, Mount Mercy 3
Illinois 5, Maryland 1
Illinois St. 12, Valparaiso 6
Indiana 5Penn St. 3
Indiana Southeast 4, Indiana Kokomo 3
Indiana Wesleyan 13, Goshen 0
Judson 6, Calumet 5
Madonna 6, Indiana Tech 5
Marian (Ind.) 5, Bethel (Ind.) 1
Miami (Ohio) 3, Toledo 2
Michigan-Dearborn 11, Aquinas (Mich.) 5
MidAm Nazarene 4, Central Methodist 1
Milwaukee 15, Oakland 1
Missouri St. 13, S. Illinois 4
Missouri Valley 7, Evangel (Mo.) 3
N. Illinois 5, Ohio 2
Ohio Christian 5-5, Cincinnati Christian 1-2
Olivet Nazarene 1, St. Francis (Ill.) 0
Omaha 9, S. Dakota St. 4
Ottawa (Kan.) 9, Bethany (Kan.) 5
Robert Morris-Chicago 3, St. Ambrose 1
Roosevelt 9, Indiana South Bend 3
Shawnee St. 13, Lindsey Wilson 2
Taylor 16, Spring Arbor 4
W. Illinois 7, Oral Roberts 3
William Penn 8, Peru St. 1
Xavier 9, Georgetown 4
Cent. Arkansas 5, McNeese 1
Ecclesia 5, Crowley’s Ridge 3
Grambling St. 7, Texas Southern 2
Lyon 8, Park 1
Prairie View 4, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Science & Arts (Okla.) at Bacone, ppd.
Texas A&M-CC 6, Houston Baptist 2
Texas College 18, Houston-Victoria 11
Texas Wesleyan at Mid-Am Christian, ppd.
Williams Baptist 9, Lindenwood-Belleville 8
The Master’s 10, Bethesda (Calif.) 0
