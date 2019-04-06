Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

April 6, 2019 5:45 pm
 
EAST

Albany 5, UMass-Lowell 2

Brown 11, Cornell 3

Bryant 13, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

Canisius 9, Quinnipiac 2

CCSU 5, Niagara 4

Columbia 8, Princeton 2

Dayton 8, St. Bonaventure 0

Fairfield 6, Siena 4, 12 innings

Fordham 2, Saint Joseph’s 0

Hartford 9, Stony Brook 5

Harvard 10, Yale 8

Lafayette 11, Bucknell 3

Lehigh 13, Army 6

LIU Brooklyn 5-3, Mount St. Mary’s 1-5

Maine 2-1, UMBC 1-4

Manhattan 5-5, Iona 2-0

Marist 6, Monmouth 5, 11 innings

Navy 3, Holy Cross 1

Northeastern 5, Hofstra 1

Point Park 17-10, Brescia 2-1

Rhode Island 4, Richmond 3, 10 innings

Rider 7, St. Peter’s 0

UMass 7, Saint Louis 6

Villanova 6, Seton Hall 5

VCU 9, La Salle 6

Wagner 7, Sacred Heart 4

SOUTH

Alabama St. 5-12, MVSU 4-2

Alcorn St. 8, Alabama A&M 4

Arkansas 8, Auburn 0

Bethune-Cookman 13, Savannah St. 0

Blue Mountain 18, Loyola (NO) 4

Bryan 12, Union (Ky.) 6

Coastal Carolina 9, South Alabama 4

Duke 2, Pittsburgh 0

E. Kentucky 9, Ausin Peay 3

Faulkner 9, Mobile 1

Furman 10, UNC Greensboro 3

George Washington 16, George Mason 7

Georgia 8, Vanderbilt 3

Georgia Southern 3-5, Appalachian St. 0-9

Jackson St. 10, Rust 2

Kentucky Christian 9, Cumberlands (Ky.) 0, forfeit

Longwood 3, Charleston Southern 2

Md.-Eastern Shore 3, Coppin St. 2

Milligan 12, Bluefield 2

Morehead St. 11, SIU Edwardsville 9

Norfolk St. 7, Delaware St. 3

Piedmont 5, Johnson 3

Presbyterian 6, UNC Asheville 2

Radford 3, S.C. Upstate 1

St. Thomas (Fla.) 5, Webber International 1

Samford 6, UT Martin 3

Southeastern (Fla.) 14, Florida Memorial 3

Southern Miss. 4, Marshall 3

VMI 7, ETSU 6

W. Carolina 4, Wofford 3

William Carey 5, Stillman 0

MIDWEST

Benedictine (Kan.) 8, Baker 6

Bradley 10, Robert Morris-Springfield 0

Butler 11, St. John’s 7

Cent. Michigan 5, Ball St. 0

Clarke 6, Viterbo 0

Concordia (Mich.) 10, Northwestern Ohio 0

Concordia (Neb.) 4, Doane 3

Dakota Wesleyan 10, Northwestern (Iowa) 7

Evansville 11, Dallas Baptist 5

Grace 9, St. Francis (Ind.) 8

Graceland (Iowa) 5, Culver-Stockton 2

Grand View 5, Mount Mercy 3

Illinois 5, Maryland 1

Illinois St. 12, Valparaiso 6

Indiana 5Penn St. 3

Indiana Southeast 4, Indiana Kokomo 3

Indiana Wesleyan 13, Goshen 0

Judson 6, Calumet 5

Madonna 6, Indiana Tech 5

Marian (Ind.) 5, Bethel (Ind.) 1

Miami (Ohio) 3, Toledo 2

Michigan-Dearborn 11, Aquinas (Mich.) 5

MidAm Nazarene 4, Central Methodist 1

Milwaukee 15, Oakland 1

Missouri St. 13, S. Illinois 4

Missouri Valley 7, Evangel (Mo.) 3

N. Illinois 5, Ohio 2

Ohio Christian 5-5, Cincinnati Christian 1-2

Olivet Nazarene 1, St. Francis (Ill.) 0

Omaha 9, S. Dakota St. 4

Ottawa (Kan.) 9, Bethany (Kan.) 5

Robert Morris-Chicago 3, St. Ambrose 1

Roosevelt 9, Indiana South Bend 3

Shawnee St. 13, Lindsey Wilson 2

Taylor 16, Spring Arbor 4

W. Illinois 7, Oral Roberts 3

William Penn 8, Peru St. 1

Xavier 9, Georgetown 4

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 5, McNeese 1

Ecclesia 5, Crowley’s Ridge 3

Grambling St. 7, Texas Southern 2

Lyon 8, Park 1

Prairie View 4, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Science & Arts (Okla.) at Bacone, ppd.

Texas A&M-CC 6, Houston Baptist 2

Texas College 18, Houston-Victoria 11

Texas Wesleyan at Mid-Am Christian, ppd.

Williams Baptist 9, Lindenwood-Belleville 8

FAR WEST

The Master’s 10, Bethesda (Calif.) 0

