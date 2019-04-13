Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Alvernia 7, Albright 0
American Intl. 8, New Haven 1
Anna Maria 5, Colby-Sawyer 0
Army 4, Lafayette 2
Bates 4, Wesleyan (Conn.) 2
Bentley 14, Franklin Pierce 3
Bloomfield 9, Jefferson 5
Brockport 4, Fredonia 2
Bryant 15, Hartford 4
Canisius 4-3, Marist 2-8
Catholic 4, Moravian 1
CCSU 8, Sacred Heart 4
Charleston (W.Va.) 17, Glenville St. 5
Chatham 7, Grove City 5
Chestnut Hill 18-9, Nyack 7-5
College of N.J. 3, N.J. City 0
Columbia 8, Yale 2, 13 innings
Cortland 14, New Paltz 5
Dartmouth 6, Brown 4
DeSales 11, FDU-Florham 2
Elizabethtown 4, Juniata 3
Fairfield 17, St. Peter’s 1
Fairleigh Dickinson 11, Mount St. Mary’s 10
Farmingdale 3-13, Old Westbury 2-2
Franklin & Marshall 9, Swarthmore 5
Gannon 10, Indiana (Pa.) 6
Georgetown 4, Villanova 2
Georgia Tech 9, Boston College 1
Gettysburg 10, Ursinus 9
Gordon 4, Curry 3
Harvard 8, Cornell 6
Haverford 10, Johns Hopkins 9
Holy Cross 13, Bucknell 7
Ithaca 4, St. John Fisher 3
Kean 10, Rutgers-Newark 1
Keuka 5, Gallaudet 0
La Salle 18-2, Quinnipiac 8-1
Lock Haven 5, Kutztown 3
LIU Brooklyn 5, Wagner 0
Maine 18, UMass-Lowell 4
Manhattan 8-2, Siena 4-1
Manhattanville 5, Misericordia 4
Marywood 7, Neumann 6
Memphis 7, UConn 1
Messiah 3, Stevenson 0
Millersville 21, Mansfield 2
Molloy 5-1, Queens (N.Y.) 4-4, 1st game, 10 innings
Monmouth 9, Niagara 3
Muhlenberg 9, McDaniel 4
Navy 4-3, Lehigh 1-0
NYIT 8, Mercy 3
Ohio Wesleyan 7, Allegheny 4
Oswego St. 1, Oneonta 0
Pace 6, Saint Rose 0
Penn 1-2, Princeton 0-7
Penn St.-Berks 8, Penn College 3
Pitt-Greensburg 1, Pitt-Bradford 0
Pitt-Johnstown 4, Slippery Rock 3
Point Park 8, Cincinnati Christian 4
Rhode Island Coll. 14, Plymouth St. 5
Rider 8-2, Iona 0-4
Rochester 5, St. Lawrence 2
Rowan 10, William Paterson 8
Rutgers 6, Michigan St. 3
Rutgers-Camden 14, Montclair St. 1
St. John’s 9, Xavier 8, 14 innings
Sciences (Pa.) 7, Caldwell 2
Shepherd 6, Wheeling Jesuit 0
Skidmore 11, Vassar 3
S. Connecticut 10, Le Moyne 6
S. New Hampshire 7, Stonehill 2
Stony Brook 7-0, Binghamton 6-5, 1st game, 10 innings
Susquehanna 5, Drew 4, 10 innings
Thiel 6-14, Geneva 4-0
Thomas (Maine) 2, Maine-Presque Isle 1
Towson 5, Hofstra 2
Trinity (Conn.) 4, Colby 2
Union (N.Y.) 3, Bard 1
UMBC 7-3, Albany 1-4
Utica 2, Houghton 1
Virginia-Wise 10-0, W. Virginia St. 4-2
Washington (Md.) 10, Dickinson 3
West Liberty 3, Urbana 1
Westfield St. 9, Salem St. 4
Widener 7, Lebanon Valley 2
WPI 9, Coast Guard 3
Appalachian St. 10, Louisiana-Monroe 8
Barton 2, Emmanuel (Ga.) 0
Bellarmine 4-15, Truman 1-2
Bethune-Cookman 8, Florida A&M 2
Centre 4, Birmingham-Southern 3
Coppin St. 14, Delaware St. 4
Dallas Baptist 6, Charleston 2
E. Mennonite 5-0, Emory & Henry 2-3
Eckerd 7, Embry-Riddle 6
Edward Waters 17, Florida National 4
Erskine 12, King (Tenn.) 6
Flagler 7, Georgia College 1
FGCU 6, Kennesaw St. 4
Florida Memorial at Talladega, ccd.
Florida St. 16, Clemson 2
Franklin 13, Manchester 4
Freed-Hardeman 6, Lindenwood-Belleville 4
Georgetown (Ky.) 8, Shawnee St. 0
Ga. Southwestern 11, Lander 7
Indiana-Kokomo 7, Midway 2
Kentucky at Mississippi, ppd.
Lee 5, West Florida 2
Lincoln Memorial 8, Tusculum 5
Lipscomb 11, Texas Southern 1
Louisiana-Lafayette 8, South Alabama 4
Louisville 14, N.C. State 10
Loyola NO 11-3, Stillman 3-9
Marshall 11, W. Kentucky 7
Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., ppd.
Miami 9, Virginia 6
Miles 18, Lane 2
Mississippi St. 9, Alabama 1
Murray St. 6, SE Missouri 5
Newberry 9, Catawba 5
Nicholls 7, Incarnate Word 3
North Alabama 9, Jacksonville 2
N.C. Central at N.C. A&T, ppd.
North Florida 5, NJIT 2
North Greenville 9, Mount Olive 6
Penn St.-Harrisburg 10, Mary Washington 3
Presbyterian 5, S.C. Upstate 4
Rose-Hulman 4, Transylvania 0
St. Thomas (Fla.) 14, Southeastern (Fla.) 2
St. Vincent 5, Thomas More 2
Samford 6, The Citadel 2
Shenandoah 2, Ferrum 1
SE Louisiana 8, Northwestern St. 1
Stetson 3, Liberty 2
Tampa 11, Palm Beach Atlantic 2
Trevecca Nazarene 5, Davis & Elkins 2
Valdosta St. 8, Christian Brothers 4
Vanderbilt 12, Arkansas 2
Virginia Wesleyan 9, Washington & Lee 3
Washington & Jefferson 7, Bethany (W.Va.) 0
Webber International 12, S.C. Beaufort 2
West Georgia 14, Auburn-Montgomery 1
Wingate 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 1
Winston-Salem St. 6, Mars Hill 5
Winthrop 9, UNC Asheville 1
Wofford 15, VMI 4
Young Harris 9, Augusta 4
Adrian 7, Calvin 2
Augustana (S.D.) 5, Concordia (St.P) 1
Baldwin Wallace 6, Muskingum 2
Ball St. 11, E. Michigan 5
Bellevue 3, Columbia (Mo.) 2
Benedictine (Kan.) 1, Evangel 0
Bethany (Kan.) 6, Sterling 1
Bradley 14, S. Illinois 4
Cent. Michigan 7, Kent St. 4
Cincinnati 8, UCF 3
Coll. of the Ozarks 4, Columbia (Mo.) 2
Concordia (Ill.) 13, Concordia (Wis.) 1
Concordia (Mich.) 6, Lourdes 2
Creighton 7, Butler 5
Culver-Stockton 7-5, Grand View 1-12
Dayton 8, Richmond 7, 11 innings
Denison 16, Hiram 6
DePauw 2, Kenyon 0
Drury 4, Maryville (Mo.) 0
Dubuque 5, Martin Luther 0
E. Kentucky 7, E. Illinois 3
Goshen 3, Huntington 2
Hillsdale 21, Ohio Valley 6
Hope 7, Alma 6
Illinois at Minnesota, ppd.
Illinois-Springfield 5, McKendree 3
Illinois St. 7, Missouri St. 5
Indiana 5, Evansville 1
Indiana Southeast 3, Asbury 1
Indiana St. 8, Valparaiso 0
Indiana Wesleyan 10, Bethel (Ind.) 2
Indianapolis 7-3, William Jewell 3-1
Kalamazoo 4, Albion 1
Kentucky Wesleyan 8, Cedarville 0
Lewis 12, Rockhurst 11
Marian (Ind.) 7, Taylor 6
Marietta 8, Wilmington (Ohio) 7
Mary 3, Minn.-Crookston 2
Miami (Ohio) 15, Bowling Green 2
Millikin 7, Carroll (Wis.) 0
Milwaukee 22, Youngstown St. 2
Missouri S&T 7, Missouri-St. Louis 1
Mount Aloysius 13, Hilbert 3
Mount Vernon Nazarene 12, Grace (Ind.) 5
North Carolina 13, Notre Dame 6
Northwestern 13, Maryland 7
Northwestern Ohio 7, Michigan-Dearborn 2
Oakland City 4, Hiwassee 3
Ohio 5, Toledo 2
Ohio St. 10, Michigan 4
Purdue 9, Iowa 5
Quincy 5, S. Indiana 3
Rio Grande 7, Ohio Christian 3
Saint Louis 5, St. Bonaventure 0
St. Xavier 7, Calumet 6
S. Dakota St. 5, N. Dakota St. 2
SIU Edwardsville 3, UT Martin 2
Southwestern (Kan.) 10, Kansas Wesleyan 6
Spring Arbor 8, St. Francis (Ind.) 5
UIC 11, N. Kentucky 7
Wayne St. (Mich.) 3, Ashland 1
West Liberty 3, Urbana 1
W. Illinois 4, Fort Wayne 2
W. Michigan 10, N. Illinois 4
Wittenberg 21, Oberlin 7
Wooster 10, Wabash 0
Wright St. 16, Oakland 4
York (Neb.) 4, Ottawa (Kan.) 3
E. Texas Baptist 7, Sul Ross St. 4
Missouri Baptist 10, Williams Baptist 9, 10 innings
Okla. Pandlehandle St. 6, SW Christian 4
Omaha at Oral Roberts, ppd.
Texas 10, Kansas St. 2
Colorado Mesa 11, Adams St. 4
Colorado Mines 7, Colorado St.-Pueblo 1
Metro St. 14, Dixie St. 3
Pepperdine 7, BYU 0
Regis (Colo.) 3, Colo.-Colo. Springs 2
Utah 5, Southern Cal 4
