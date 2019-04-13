Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Alvernia 7, Albright 0

American Intl. 8, New Haven 1

Anna Maria 5, Colby-Sawyer 0

Army 4, Lafayette 2

Bates 4, Wesleyan (Conn.) 2

Bentley 14, Franklin Pierce 3

Bloomfield 9, Jefferson 5

Brockport 4, Fredonia 2

Bryant 15, Hartford 4

Canisius 4-3, Marist 2-8

Catholic 4, Moravian 1

CCSU 8, Sacred Heart 4

Charleston (W.Va.) 17, Glenville St. 5

Chatham 7, Grove City 5

Chestnut Hill 18-9, Nyack 7-5

College of N.J. 3, N.J. City 0

Columbia 8, Yale 2, 13 innings

Cortland 14, New Paltz 5

Dartmouth 6, Brown 4

DeSales 11, FDU-Florham 2

Elizabethtown 4, Juniata 3

Fairfield 17, St. Peter’s 1

Fairleigh Dickinson 11, Mount St. Mary’s 10

Farmingdale 3-13, Old Westbury 2-2

Franklin & Marshall 9, Swarthmore 5

Gannon 10, Indiana (Pa.) 6

Georgetown 4, Villanova 2

Georgia Tech 9, Boston College 1

Gettysburg 10, Ursinus 9

Gordon 4, Curry 3

Harvard 8, Cornell 6

Haverford 10, Johns Hopkins 9

Holy Cross 13, Bucknell 7

Ithaca 4, St. John Fisher 3

Kean 10, Rutgers-Newark 1

Keuka 5, Gallaudet 0

La Salle 18-2, Quinnipiac 8-1

Lock Haven 5, Kutztown 3

LIU Brooklyn 5, Wagner 0

Maine 18, UMass-Lowell 4

Manhattan 8-2, Siena 4-1

Manhattanville 5, Misericordia 4

Marywood 7, Neumann 6

Memphis 7, UConn 1

Messiah 3, Stevenson 0

Millersville 21, Mansfield 2

Molloy 5-1, Queens (N.Y.) 4-4, 1st game, 10 innings

Monmouth 9, Niagara 3

Muhlenberg 9, McDaniel 4

Navy 4-3, Lehigh 1-0

NYIT 8, Mercy 3

Ohio Wesleyan 7, Allegheny 4

Oswego St. 1, Oneonta 0

Pace 6, Saint Rose 0

Penn 1-2, Princeton 0-7

Penn St.-Berks 8, Penn College 3

Pitt-Greensburg 1, Pitt-Bradford 0

Pitt-Johnstown 4, Slippery Rock 3

Point Park 8, Cincinnati Christian 4

Rhode Island Coll. 14, Plymouth St. 5

Rider 8-2, Iona 0-4

Rochester 5, St. Lawrence 2

Rowan 10, William Paterson 8

Rutgers 6, Michigan St. 3

Rutgers-Camden 14, Montclair St. 1

St. John’s 9, Xavier 8, 14 innings

Sciences (Pa.) 7, Caldwell 2

Shepherd 6, Wheeling Jesuit 0

Skidmore 11, Vassar 3

S. Connecticut 10, Le Moyne 6

S. New Hampshire 7, Stonehill 2

Stony Brook 7-0, Binghamton 6-5, 1st game, 10 innings

Susquehanna 5, Drew 4, 10 innings

Thiel 6-14, Geneva 4-0

Thomas (Maine) 2, Maine-Presque Isle 1

Towson 5, Hofstra 2

Trinity (Conn.) 4, Colby 2

Union (N.Y.) 3, Bard 1

UMBC 7-3, Albany 1-4

Utica 2, Houghton 1

Virginia-Wise 10-0, W. Virginia St. 4-2

Washington (Md.) 10, Dickinson 3

West Liberty 3, Urbana 1

Westfield St. 9, Salem St. 4

Widener 7, Lebanon Valley 2

WPI 9, Coast Guard 3

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 10, Louisiana-Monroe 8

Barton 2, Emmanuel (Ga.) 0

Bellarmine 4-15, Truman 1-2

Bethune-Cookman 8, Florida A&M 2

Centre 4, Birmingham-Southern 3

Coppin St. 14, Delaware St. 4

Dallas Baptist 6, Charleston 2

E. Mennonite 5-0, Emory & Henry 2-3

Eckerd 7, Embry-Riddle 6

Edward Waters 17, Florida National 4

Erskine 12, King (Tenn.) 6

Flagler 7, Georgia College 1

FGCU 6, Kennesaw St. 4

Florida Memorial at Talladega, ccd.

Florida St. 16, Clemson 2

Franklin 13, Manchester 4

Freed-Hardeman 6, Lindenwood-Belleville 4

Georgetown (Ky.) 8, Shawnee St. 0

Ga. Southwestern 11, Lander 7

Indiana-Kokomo 7, Midway 2

Kentucky at Mississippi, ppd.

Lee 5, West Florida 2

Lincoln Memorial 8, Tusculum 5

Lipscomb 11, Texas Southern 1

Louisiana-Lafayette 8, South Alabama 4

Louisville 14, N.C. State 10

Loyola NO 11-3, Stillman 3-9

Marshall 11, W. Kentucky 7

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., ppd.

Miami 9, Virginia 6

Miles 18, Lane 2

Mississippi St. 9, Alabama 1

Murray St. 6, SE Missouri 5

Newberry 9, Catawba 5

Nicholls 7, Incarnate Word 3

North Alabama 9, Jacksonville 2

N.C. Central at N.C. A&T, ppd.

North Florida 5, NJIT 2

North Greenville 9, Mount Olive 6

Penn St.-Harrisburg 10, Mary Washington 3

Presbyterian 5, S.C. Upstate 4

Rose-Hulman 4, Transylvania 0

St. Thomas (Fla.) 14, Southeastern (Fla.) 2

St. Vincent 5, Thomas More 2

Samford 6, The Citadel 2

Shenandoah 2, Ferrum 1

SE Louisiana 8, Northwestern St. 1

Stetson 3, Liberty 2

Tampa 11, Palm Beach Atlantic 2

Trevecca Nazarene 5, Davis & Elkins 2

Valdosta St. 8, Christian Brothers 4

Vanderbilt 12, Arkansas 2

Virginia Wesleyan 9, Washington & Lee 3

Washington & Jefferson 7, Bethany (W.Va.) 0

Webber International 12, S.C. Beaufort 2

West Georgia 14, Auburn-Montgomery 1

Wingate 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 1

Winston-Salem St. 6, Mars Hill 5

Winthrop 9, UNC Asheville 1

Wofford 15, VMI 4

Young Harris 9, Augusta 4

MIDWEST

Adrian 7, Calvin 2

Augustana (S.D.) 5, Concordia (St.P) 1

Baldwin Wallace 6, Muskingum 2

Ball St. 11, E. Michigan 5

Bellevue 3, Columbia (Mo.) 2

Benedictine (Kan.) 1, Evangel 0

Bethany (Kan.) 6, Sterling 1

Bradley 14, S. Illinois 4

Cent. Michigan 7, Kent St. 4

Cincinnati 8, UCF 3

Coll. of the Ozarks 4, Columbia (Mo.) 2

Concordia (Ill.) 13, Concordia (Wis.) 1

Concordia (Mich.) 6, Lourdes 2

Creighton 7, Butler 5

Culver-Stockton 7-5, Grand View 1-12

Dayton 8, Richmond 7, 11 innings

Denison 16, Hiram 6

DePauw 2, Kenyon 0

Drury 4, Maryville (Mo.) 0

Dubuque 5, Martin Luther 0

E. Kentucky 7, E. Illinois 3

Goshen 3, Huntington 2

Hillsdale 21, Ohio Valley 6

Hope 7, Alma 6

Illinois at Minnesota, ppd.

Illinois-Springfield 5, McKendree 3

Illinois St. 7, Missouri St. 5

Indiana 5, Evansville 1

Indiana Southeast 3, Asbury 1

Indiana St. 8, Valparaiso 0

Indiana Wesleyan 10, Bethel (Ind.) 2

Indianapolis 7-3, William Jewell 3-1

Kalamazoo 4, Albion 1

Kentucky Wesleyan 8, Cedarville 0

Lewis 12, Rockhurst 11

Marian (Ind.) 7, Taylor 6

Marietta 8, Wilmington (Ohio) 7

Mary 3, Minn.-Crookston 2

Miami (Ohio) 15, Bowling Green 2

Millikin 7, Carroll (Wis.) 0

Milwaukee 22, Youngstown St. 2

Missouri S&T 7, Missouri-St. Louis 1

Mount Aloysius 13, Hilbert 3

Mount Vernon Nazarene 12, Grace (Ind.) 5

North Carolina 13, Notre Dame 6

Northwestern 13, Maryland 7

Northwestern Ohio 7, Michigan-Dearborn 2

Oakland City 4, Hiwassee 3

Ohio 5, Toledo 2

Ohio St. 10, Michigan 4

Purdue 9, Iowa 5

Quincy 5, S. Indiana 3

Rio Grande 7, Ohio Christian 3

Saint Louis 5, St. Bonaventure 0

St. Xavier 7, Calumet 6

S. Dakota St. 5, N. Dakota St. 2

SIU Edwardsville 3, UT Martin 2

Southwestern (Kan.) 10, Kansas Wesleyan 6

Spring Arbor 8, St. Francis (Ind.) 5

UIC 11, N. Kentucky 7

Wayne St. (Mich.) 3, Ashland 1

West Liberty 3, Urbana 1

W. Illinois 4, Fort Wayne 2

W. Michigan 10, N. Illinois 4

Wittenberg 21, Oberlin 7

Wooster 10, Wabash 0

Wright St. 16, Oakland 4

York (Neb.) 4, Ottawa (Kan.) 3

SOUTHWEST

E. Texas Baptist 7, Sul Ross St. 4

Missouri Baptist 10, Williams Baptist 9, 10 innings

Okla. Pandlehandle St. 6, SW Christian 4

Omaha at Oral Roberts, ppd.

Texas 10, Kansas St. 2

FAR WEST

Colorado Mesa 11, Adams St. 4

Colorado Mines 7, Colorado St.-Pueblo 1

Metro St. 14, Dixie St. 3

Pepperdine 7, BYU 0

Regis (Colo.) 3, Colo.-Colo. Springs 2

Utah 5, Southern Cal 4

