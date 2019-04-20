Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Alderson-Broaddus 6, Kentucky Wesleyan 5

Binghamton at UMass-Lowell, ppd.

Canisius 7, St. Peter’s 5

Charleston 7, Northeastern 5

Clarion 3, Indiana (Pa.) 2

Davidson 3, George Washington 0

Georgetown 12, Rider 7

Niagara 9, Iona 6

Pittsburgh 4, Notre Dame 2

Princeton 7, Cornell 2

Seton Hill 5, California (Pa.) 2

Towson 2, Delaware 1, 10 innings

Washington & Jefferson 12, Geneva 4

West Virginia 1, Kansas 0

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 13, Alabama St. 6

Barton 6, Southern Wesleyan 4

Campbellsville at Lindsey Wilson, 2, ppd.

Cumberlands (Ky.) at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2, ppd.

Dayton 6, George Mason 4

East Carolina 5, UConn 2

FGCU 3, Jacksonville 1

Gardner-Webb 8, Winthrop 1

Georgia 4, Missouri 2

Georgia Gwinnett at Talladega, ppd.

Georgia Tech 7, Virginia Tech 5

High Point 4, Presbyterian 2

Liberty 3, N.C. A&T 0

Louisiana Tech 11, Marshall 1

Miami 16, Louisville 11

Middle Georgia 9, Brewton-Parker 7

Norfolk St. 6, Coppin St. 0

N.C. Central 7, Bethune-Cookman 2

North Florida at North Alabama, ccd.

Radford 11, Longwood 6

Richmond 8, VCU 5

South Carolina 3, Texas A&M 2

S.C.-Beaufort 10, Thomas (Ga.) 7

South Florida 7, The Citadel 2

Southeastern (Fla.) 7, Keiser 1

Southern Miss. 8, Charlotte 6

Stetson 4-1, Kennesaw St. 0-2

UAB 7, UTSA 3

Webber International 8, Warner 1

Wofford at ETSU, ccd.

MIDWEST

Ball St. 3, Miami (Ohio) 2, 2nd game, ppd.

Bellevue 9, Presentation 0, 5 innings

Butler at Xavier, ccd.

Calvin 2, Kalamazoo 1

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, ppd.

Hastings 13, Dordt 1

Lincoln (Ill.) at Oakland City, 2, ppd.

Oakland 3, UIC 2

Omaha at Fort Wayne, ppd.

St. Francis (Ill.) 7, Saint Xavier 2

St. Francis (Ind.) at Huntington, ppd.

Trinity Christian 10. St. Ambrose 3

UCF 11-4, Wichita St. 3-6

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wright St. 14, Milwaukee 12

SOUTHWEST

LSU Alexandria 9, Wiley 2

Mid-America Christian 5, Central Christian 2

SW Christian 13, Wayland Baptist 3

