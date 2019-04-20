Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

April 20, 2019 7:45 pm
 
EAST

Adelphi 7, Saint Rose 4

Alderson-Broaddus 6, Kentucky Wesleyan 5, 10 innings

Arcadia 6, Lebanon Valley 2

Bethany (W.Va.) 4-7, Chatham 3-4, 1st game, 10 innings

Binghamton at UMass-Lowell, ppd.

Brown 8, Columbia 5

Canisius 7-10, St. Peter’s 5-5

Charleston 7, Northeastern 5

Clarion 3-3, Indiana (Pa.) 2-8

College of N.J. 19, William Paterson 7

Creighton 3, Seton Hall 1

Davidson 3-5, George Washington 0-6

East Stroudsburg 9-11, Kutztown 0-1

Fairfield 7, Monmouth 1

Franklin & Marshall 22, Haverford 4

Georgetown 12-10, Rider 7-9

Hofstra 6, UNC Wilmington 4

Ithaca 4, Houghton 3

Johns Hopkins 16, Dickinson 14

Kean 4, Rutgers-Camden 0

Lehigh 5-7, Bucknell 3-6

LIU Brooklyn 13, Fairleigh Dickinson 8

LIU Post 8, Molloy 1

Marist 6, Manhattan 4

McDaniel 17, Ursinus 16

Merchant Marine 10, Moravian 8

Messiah 16, Widener 6

Millersville 6, West Chester 2

Navy 3, Army West Point 0

Niagara 9, Iona 6

Pittsburgh 4, Notre Dame 2

Princeton 7, Cornell 2

Purdue 6, Rutgers 2

Rutgers-Newark 10, Stockton 5

St. John’s 3, Villanova 1

Saint Joseph’s 6, La Salle 5, 10 innings

St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 3, Purchase 1

St. Lawrence 11, RPI 6

Seton Hill 5-1, California (Pa.) 2-4

Shippensburg 2-1, Lock Haven 1-4

Stony Brook 7, Albany 4

Swarthmore 13, Gettysburg 4

Towson 2-10, Delaware 1-8, 1st game, 10 innings

Trinity (Conn.) 9, Hamilton 8

Vassar 9, Union (N.Y.) 1

Wagner 8, Mount St. Mary’s 2

Washington (Md.) 8, Muhlenberg 5

Washington & Jefferson 12-8, Geneva 4-0

West Virginia 1, Kansas 0

Wilson 16, Centenary (N.J.) 2

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 13, Alabama St. 6

Albany (Ga.) 15, Paine 1

Appalachian St. 9, Troy 7

Auburn 6, Mississippi 5, 10 innings

Barton 6-6, Southern Wesleyan 4-1

Belmont 4, Murray St. 3

Birmingham-Southern 14, Sewanee 4

Campbellsville at Lindsey Wilson, 2, ppd.

Carson-Newman 12, Coker 11, 10 innings

Coastal Carolina 9, Georgia Southern 7

Cumberlands (Ky.) at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2, ppd.

Dayton 6, George Mason 4

Duke 5, Clemson 3

East Carolina 5-9 UConn 2-7

E. Kentucky 7, Jacksonville St. 5

Elon 11, William & Mary 9, 10 innings

Embry-Riddle 9, Lynn 1

Erskine 7, Mount Olive 4

Faulkner 11, Stillman 1

FAU 8, W. Kentucky 5

FGCU 3-2, Jacksonville 1-1

Florida St. 5, Virginia 3

Gardner-Webb 8, Winthrop 1

Georgia 4, Missouri 2

Georgia Gwinnett at Talladega, 2, ppd.

Georgia Tech 7, Virginia Tech 5

Hampden-Sydney 20, Shenandoah 6

High Point 4-5, Presbyterian 2-4

Jackson St. 19, MVSU 3

Lee 16, Montevallo 6

Liberty 3, N.C. A&T 0

Little Rock 7, Louisiana-Monroe 3

LSU 11, Florida 2

Louisiana Tech 11, Marshall 1

Lynchburg 5, Bridgewater (Va.) 4

Maryland 14, Ohio St. 8

Memphis 11, Tulane 8

Mercer 15, VMI 6

Miami 16, Louisville 11

Miles 14, Tuskegee 10

Millsaps 4, Oglethorpe 3, 10 innings

Middle Georgia 9, Brewton-Parker 7

Newberry 21, Lincoln Memorial 5

Norfolk St. 6, Coppin St. 0

North Alabama 8, North Florida 4

North Carolina 8, Boston College 7, 11 innings

N.C. Central 7-5, Bethune-Cookman 2-8

North Greenville 10-14, Chowan 2-2

Northwestern St. 6, McNeese 0

Old Dominion 8, FIU 6

Radford 11-5, Longwood 6-4

Richmond 8-3, VCU 5-16

South Carolina 3, Texas A&M 2

S.C.-Beaufort 10, Thomas (Ga.) 7

South Florida 7-12, The Citadel 2-9

Southeastern (Fla.) 7, Keiser 1

Southern Miss. 8, Charlotte 6

Spalding 5, Principia 3

Stetson 4-1, Kennesaw St. 0-2

Tennessee 8, Kentucky 2

UAB 7-1, UTSA 3-4

UNC Asheville 11, Charleston Southern 4

UT Martin 6, Austin Peay 3

Virginia Wesleyan 13, Guilford 9

Wake Forest 4, N.C. State 3

Webber International 8, Warner 1

William Carey 13, Blue Mountain 4

Wingate 8, Queens (N.C.) 7

Winston-Salem St. 4, Emmanuel (Ga.) 3

Wofford at ETSU, ccd.

MIDWEST

Aurora 5, Marian (Wis.) 2

Avila 10, Saint Mary (Kan.) 9

Ball St. 3, Miami (Ohio) 2, 2nd game, ppd.

Bellevue 9, Presentation 6

Beloit 4, St. Norbert 2

Benedictine (Ill.) 6, Illinois Tech 4

Benedictine (Kan.) 10, Graceland (Iowa) 6

Buena Vista 15, Wartburg 8

Butler at Xavier, ccd.

Calvin 2-5, Kalamazoo 1-2

Central Methodist 4-10, William Penn 1-3

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, ppd.

Chicago 11, Ripon 5

Clarke 7, Mount Mercy 6

Concordia-Chicago 11, Milwaukee Engineering 10

Cornell (Iowa) 15, Monmouth (Ill.) 5

Cornerstone 6, Michigan-Dearborn 5

Dakota Wesleyan 11, Doane 4

Denison 3, Ohio Wesleyan 2

DePauw 9, Hiram 4

Freed-Hardeman 11, Park 3

Hastings 13, Dordt 1

Indiana at Michigan St., ppd.

Indiana Tech at Lourdes, 2, ppd.

Jamestown 11, Morningside 9

Judson 5, Robert Morris-Chicago 4

Kansas Wesleyan 8, Ottawa (Kan.) 6

LaGrange 12, Peace 0

Lincoln (Ill.) at Oakland City, 2, ppd.

MacMurray 3, Westminster (Mo.) 0

MidAm Nazarene 14, Culver-Stockton 12

Midland 8, Briar Cliff 1

Missouri Baptist 6, Hannibal-LaGrange 5

Mount Marty 5, Hastings 1

Oakland 3, UIC 2

Ohio at E. Michigan, ppd.

Omaha at Fort Wayne, ppd.

Oral Roberts 11, N. Dakota St. 5

Rochedster (Mich.) 7, Aquinas 1

Rockford 4, Edgewood 3

Sacramento St. 10, Chicago St. 1

St. Francis (Ill.) 7, Saint Xavier 2

St. Francis (Ind.) at Huntington, ppd.

St. Francis (Ill.) 7-2, St. Xavier 2-15

St. Scholastica 11, Minn.-Morris 1

S. Dakota St. 11, W. Illinois 9

SIU Edwardsville 4, Valparaiso 3

Sterling 20, York (Neb.) 8

Tabor 15, Friends (Kan.) 4

Trinity Christian 10. St. Ambrose 3

Trinity International 8, Olivet Nazarene 5

UCF 11-4, Wichita St. 3-6

Waldorf 3, Valley City St. 2

Washington (Mo.) 3, Emory 2

Wayne St. (Mich.) 6, Wis.-Parkside 2

Wayne St. (Neb.) 9, Minnesota St. 5

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, ppd.

William Woods 7-5, College of the Ozarks 2-2

Wis.-Platteville 11, Wis.-Stevens Point 4

Wis.-Stout 10, Wis.-Oshkosh 3

Wis.-Superior 19, Martin Luther 9

Wis.-Whitewater 9, Finlandia 3

Wright St. 14, Milwaukee 12

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 6, Lamar 5

Arkansas 10, Mississippi St. 2

Cent. Arkansas 6, Sam Houston St. 2

Crowley’s Ridge 4, Mississippi Women 3

Grambling St. 10, Ark.-Pine Bluff 8, 11 innings

Hendrix 6, Rhodes 1

Houston 8, Cincinnati 4

LSU Alexandria 9, Wiley 2

Mid-America Christian 5, Central Christian 2

Oklahoma Baptist 14, East Central 4

Oklahoma City 13, Okla. Panhandle St. 3

Oklahoma Wesleyan 15, Southwesten (Kan.) 5

Science & Arts 6-10, Texas Wesleyan 1-1

SE Oklahoma 10, NW Oklahoma 7

SW Christian 13, Wayland Baptist 3

SW Oklahoma 17, S. Nazarene 6

Stephen F. Austin 3, Texas A&M-CC 0

Texas College 8, Huston-Tillotson 2

Texas Tech 13, Baylor 3

UT Rio Grande Valley 7, Cal Baptist 3

FAR WEST

Benedictine Mesa 11, Simpson (Calif.) 7

Cal Lutheran 3, Redlands 2

Colorado Mines 4, Colorado Christian 1

Grand Canyon 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

La Verne 4, Occidental 2

New Mexico 10, UC Riverside 9

Utah 6, Arizona St. 3

Whittier 8, Caltech 6

