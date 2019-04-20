Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Adelphi 7, Saint Rose 4
Alderson-Broaddus 6, Kentucky Wesleyan 5, 10 innings
Arcadia 6, Lebanon Valley 2
Bethany (W.Va.) 4-7, Chatham 3-4, 1st game, 10 innings
Binghamton at UMass-Lowell, ppd.
Brown 8, Columbia 5
Canisius 7-10, St. Peter’s 5-5
Charleston 7, Northeastern 5
Clarion 3-3, Indiana (Pa.) 2-8
College of N.J. 19, William Paterson 7
Creighton 3, Seton Hall 1
Davidson 3-5, George Washington 0-6
East Stroudsburg 9-11, Kutztown 0-1
Fairfield 7, Monmouth 1
Franklin & Marshall 22, Haverford 4
Georgetown 12-10, Rider 7-9
Hofstra 6, UNC Wilmington 4
Ithaca 4, Houghton 3
Johns Hopkins 16, Dickinson 14
Kean 4, Rutgers-Camden 0
Lehigh 5-7, Bucknell 3-6
LIU Brooklyn 13, Fairleigh Dickinson 8
LIU Post 8, Molloy 1
Marist 6, Manhattan 4
McDaniel 17, Ursinus 16
Merchant Marine 10, Moravian 8
Messiah 16, Widener 6
Millersville 6, West Chester 2
Navy 3, Army West Point 0
Niagara 9, Iona 6
Pittsburgh 4, Notre Dame 2
Princeton 7, Cornell 2
Purdue 6, Rutgers 2
Rutgers-Newark 10, Stockton 5
St. John’s 3, Villanova 1
Saint Joseph’s 6, La Salle 5, 10 innings
St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 3, Purchase 1
St. Lawrence 11, RPI 6
Seton Hill 5-1, California (Pa.) 2-4
Shippensburg 2-1, Lock Haven 1-4
Stony Brook 7, Albany 4
Swarthmore 13, Gettysburg 4
Towson 2-10, Delaware 1-8, 1st game, 10 innings
Trinity (Conn.) 9, Hamilton 8
Vassar 9, Union (N.Y.) 1
Wagner 8, Mount St. Mary’s 2
Washington (Md.) 8, Muhlenberg 5
Washington & Jefferson 12-8, Geneva 4-0
West Virginia 1, Kansas 0
Wilson 16, Centenary (N.J.) 2
Alabama A&M 13, Alabama St. 6
Albany (Ga.) 15, Paine 1
Appalachian St. 9, Troy 7
Auburn 6, Mississippi 5, 10 innings
Barton 6-6, Southern Wesleyan 4-1
Belmont 4, Murray St. 3
Birmingham-Southern 14, Sewanee 4
Campbellsville at Lindsey Wilson, 2, ppd.
Carson-Newman 12, Coker 11, 10 innings
Coastal Carolina 9, Georgia Southern 7
Cumberlands (Ky.) at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2, ppd.
Dayton 6, George Mason 4
Duke 5, Clemson 3
East Carolina 5-9 UConn 2-7
E. Kentucky 7, Jacksonville St. 5
Elon 11, William & Mary 9, 10 innings
Embry-Riddle 9, Lynn 1
Erskine 7, Mount Olive 4
Faulkner 11, Stillman 1
FAU 8, W. Kentucky 5
FGCU 3-2, Jacksonville 1-1
Florida St. 5, Virginia 3
Gardner-Webb 8, Winthrop 1
Georgia 4, Missouri 2
Georgia Gwinnett at Talladega, 2, ppd.
Georgia Tech 7, Virginia Tech 5
Hampden-Sydney 20, Shenandoah 6
High Point 4-5, Presbyterian 2-4
Jackson St. 19, MVSU 3
Lee 16, Montevallo 6
Liberty 3, N.C. A&T 0
Little Rock 7, Louisiana-Monroe 3
LSU 11, Florida 2
Louisiana Tech 11, Marshall 1
Lynchburg 5, Bridgewater (Va.) 4
Maryland 14, Ohio St. 8
Memphis 11, Tulane 8
Mercer 15, VMI 6
Miami 16, Louisville 11
Miles 14, Tuskegee 10
Millsaps 4, Oglethorpe 3, 10 innings
Middle Georgia 9, Brewton-Parker 7
Newberry 21, Lincoln Memorial 5
Norfolk St. 6, Coppin St. 0
North Alabama 8, North Florida 4
North Carolina 8, Boston College 7, 11 innings
N.C. Central 7-5, Bethune-Cookman 2-8
North Greenville 10-14, Chowan 2-2
Northwestern St. 6, McNeese 0
Old Dominion 8, FIU 6
Radford 11-5, Longwood 6-4
Richmond 8-3, VCU 5-16
South Carolina 3, Texas A&M 2
S.C.-Beaufort 10, Thomas (Ga.) 7
South Florida 7-12, The Citadel 2-9
Southeastern (Fla.) 7, Keiser 1
Southern Miss. 8, Charlotte 6
Spalding 5, Principia 3
Stetson 4-1, Kennesaw St. 0-2
Tennessee 8, Kentucky 2
UAB 7-1, UTSA 3-4
UNC Asheville 11, Charleston Southern 4
UT Martin 6, Austin Peay 3
Virginia Wesleyan 13, Guilford 9
Wake Forest 4, N.C. State 3
Webber International 8, Warner 1
William Carey 13, Blue Mountain 4
Wingate 8, Queens (N.C.) 7
Winston-Salem St. 4, Emmanuel (Ga.) 3
Wofford at ETSU, ccd.
Aurora 5, Marian (Wis.) 2
Avila 10, Saint Mary (Kan.) 9
Ball St. 3, Miami (Ohio) 2, 2nd game, ppd.
Bellevue 9, Presentation 6
Beloit 4, St. Norbert 2
Benedictine (Ill.) 6, Illinois Tech 4
Benedictine (Kan.) 10, Graceland (Iowa) 6
Buena Vista 15, Wartburg 8
Butler at Xavier, ccd.
Calvin 2-5, Kalamazoo 1-2
Central Methodist 4-10, William Penn 1-3
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, ppd.
Chicago 11, Ripon 5
Clarke 7, Mount Mercy 6
Concordia-Chicago 11, Milwaukee Engineering 10
Cornell (Iowa) 15, Monmouth (Ill.) 5
Cornerstone 6, Michigan-Dearborn 5
Dakota Wesleyan 11, Doane 4
Denison 3, Ohio Wesleyan 2
DePauw 9, Hiram 4
Freed-Hardeman 11, Park 3
Hastings 13, Dordt 1
Indiana at Michigan St., ppd.
Indiana Tech at Lourdes, 2, ppd.
Jamestown 11, Morningside 9
Judson 5, Robert Morris-Chicago 4
Kansas Wesleyan 8, Ottawa (Kan.) 6
LaGrange 12, Peace 0
Lincoln (Ill.) at Oakland City, 2, ppd.
MacMurray 3, Westminster (Mo.) 0
MidAm Nazarene 14, Culver-Stockton 12
Midland 8, Briar Cliff 1
Missouri Baptist 6, Hannibal-LaGrange 5
Mount Marty 5, Hastings 1
Oakland 3, UIC 2
Ohio at E. Michigan, ppd.
Omaha at Fort Wayne, ppd.
Oral Roberts 11, N. Dakota St. 5
Rochedster (Mich.) 7, Aquinas 1
Rockford 4, Edgewood 3
Sacramento St. 10, Chicago St. 1
St. Francis (Ill.) 7, Saint Xavier 2
St. Francis (Ind.) at Huntington, ppd.
St. Francis (Ill.) 7-2, St. Xavier 2-15
St. Scholastica 11, Minn.-Morris 1
S. Dakota St. 11, W. Illinois 9
SIU Edwardsville 4, Valparaiso 3
Sterling 20, York (Neb.) 8
Tabor 15, Friends (Kan.) 4
Trinity Christian 10. St. Ambrose 3
Trinity International 8, Olivet Nazarene 5
UCF 11-4, Wichita St. 3-6
Waldorf 3, Valley City St. 2
Washington (Mo.) 3, Emory 2
Wayne St. (Mich.) 6, Wis.-Parkside 2
Wayne St. (Neb.) 9, Minnesota St. 5
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, ppd.
William Woods 7-5, College of the Ozarks 2-2
Wis.-Platteville 11, Wis.-Stevens Point 4
Wis.-Stout 10, Wis.-Oshkosh 3
Wis.-Superior 19, Martin Luther 9
Wis.-Whitewater 9, Finlandia 3
Wright St. 14, Milwaukee 12
Abilene Christian 6, Lamar 5
Arkansas 10, Mississippi St. 2
Cent. Arkansas 6, Sam Houston St. 2
Crowley’s Ridge 4, Mississippi Women 3
Grambling St. 10, Ark.-Pine Bluff 8, 11 innings
Hendrix 6, Rhodes 1
Houston 8, Cincinnati 4
LSU Alexandria 9, Wiley 2
Mid-America Christian 5, Central Christian 2
Oklahoma Baptist 14, East Central 4
Oklahoma City 13, Okla. Panhandle St. 3
Oklahoma Wesleyan 15, Southwesten (Kan.) 5
Science & Arts 6-10, Texas Wesleyan 1-1
SE Oklahoma 10, NW Oklahoma 7
SW Christian 13, Wayland Baptist 3
SW Oklahoma 17, S. Nazarene 6
Stephen F. Austin 3, Texas A&M-CC 0
Texas College 8, Huston-Tillotson 2
Texas Tech 13, Baylor 3
UT Rio Grande Valley 7, Cal Baptist 3
Benedictine Mesa 11, Simpson (Calif.) 7
Cal Lutheran 3, Redlands 2
Colorado Mines 4, Colorado Christian 1
Grand Canyon 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
La Verne 4, Occidental 2
New Mexico 10, UC Riverside 9
Utah 6, Arizona St. 3
Whittier 8, Caltech 6
