Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Binghamton 12-6, Hartford 1-6
Fordham 9-2, Mass.-Lowell 2-8
George Mason 3, Rhode Island 1
Kennesaw St. 13-18, NJIT 11-8
La Salle 6-6, UMass 5-9
Richmond 6-0, St. Bonaventure 1-5
William & Mary 7, Towson 0
Davidson 10, Saint Louis 6
Florida St. 9, Wake Forest 5
Furman 3, Kansas 0
Lipscomb 5, Stetson 3
Louisville 15, Alabama A&M 3
VCU 4, George Washington 3
William Carey 10, Loyola NO 0
Ball St. 3, Bowling Green 2
Bradley 11, Missouri St. 9
Cent. Michigan 6, W. Michigan 1
Dominican (Ill.) 3-0, Concordia (Wis.) 0-3
E. Michigan 5, Toledo 3
Evansville at Valparaiso, ppd.
Indiana 7, Minnesota 6
Indiana St. 7, S. Illinois 2
Kent St. 18, Ohio 11
Michigan St. 8, Northwestern 2
Milwaukee 4, N. Kentucky 2
N. Illinois 6, Miami (Ohio) 3
NC State 4, Notre Dame 2
SE Missouri 3, Purdue 2
Saint Joseph’s 7, Dayton 6
Wright St. 11, UIC 3
UT-Martin at E. Illinois, ppd.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, ccd.
Cent. Arkansas 2, Houston Baptist 1
Illinois St. 3, Dallas Baptist 0
Northwestern St. 7, Stephen F. Austin 0
UC Davis 3, Long Beach St. 2
