Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

April 27, 2019 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Binghamton 12-6, Hartford 1-6

Fordham 9-2, Mass.-Lowell 2-8

George Mason 3, Rhode Island 1

Kennesaw St. 13-18, NJIT 11-8

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

La Salle 6-6, UMass 5-9

Richmond 6-0, St. Bonaventure 1-5

William & Mary 7, Towson 0

SOUTH

Davidson 10, Saint Louis 6

Florida St. 9, Wake Forest 5

Furman 3, Kansas 0

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Lipscomb 5, Stetson 3

Louisville 15, Alabama A&M 3

VCU 4, George Washington 3

William Carey 10, Loyola NO 0

Ball St. 3, Bowling Green 2

Bradley 11, Missouri St. 9

Cent. Michigan 6, W. Michigan 1

Dominican (Ill.) 3-0, Concordia (Wis.) 0-3

E. Michigan 5, Toledo 3

Evansville at Valparaiso, ppd.

Indiana 7, Minnesota 6

Indiana St. 7, S. Illinois 2

Kent St. 18, Ohio 11

Michigan St. 8, Northwestern 2

Milwaukee 4, N. Kentucky 2

N. Illinois 6, Miami (Ohio) 3

NC State 4, Notre Dame 2

SE Missouri 3, Purdue 2

Saint Joseph’s 7, Dayton 6

Wright St. 11, UIC 3

UT-Martin at E. Illinois, ppd.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 2, Houston Baptist 1

Illinois St. 3, Dallas Baptist 0

Northwestern St. 7, Stephen F. Austin 0

FAR WEST

UC Davis 3, Long Beach St. 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.