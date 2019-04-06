Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

April 6, 2019 10:31 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Matt Wotherspoon outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Brock Holt and LHP Brian Johnson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tzu-Wei Lin and RHP Marcus Walden from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent 2B Jason Kipnis to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent OF JaCoby Jones and RHP Drew VerHagen to Lakeland (FSL) for rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated 1B Tyler Austin for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Selected the contract of INF Giovanny Urshela from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred SS Didi Gregorius to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed 3B Jake Lamb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled SS Ildemarco Vargas from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Shane Carle to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated RHP Jen-Ho Tseng for assignment. Placed LHP Mike Montgomery on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Optioned RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Iowa (PCL). Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from Iowa. Selected the contract of RHP Allen Webster from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with German Márquez on a five-year contract. Sent RHP Antonio Senzatela to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Recalled INF Josh Fuentes from Albuquerque. Placed INF Ryan McMahon on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jeremy Jeffress to San Antonio (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OF Michael Reed to a minor league contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Josh Dickinson from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Michael Amadio to Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned D Jonathan Racine to Brampton (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Steven Swavely to Reading (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed F Robby Jackson and D Tyler Tucker to amateur tryouts.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy F Ryan Rupert indefinitely, Rapid City LW Garrett Klotz five games, Worcester LW Yanick Turcotte and Maine D Brycen Martin two games and D Blake Heinrich one game.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Claimed F Colin Jacobs off waivers from Kalamazoo.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Michael Doherty to Providence (AHL).

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named John Pelphrey men’s basketball coach.

