Saturday’s Sports Transactions

April 13, 2019 9:27 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent C Austin Wynns to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Jon Edwards and OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHPs Cody Anderson and Jefry Rodriguez from Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Round Rock (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 2B Rougned Odor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of INF/OF Danny Santana from Nashville (PCL). Transferred RHP Edinson Vólquez to the 60-day IL. Signed RHP David Carpenter to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Richard Urena to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Clay Buchholz from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Ryan Tepera to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed OF Craig Gentry to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Peter O’Brien to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled OF Austin Dean from New Orleans.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Victor Arano from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent OF Gregory Polanco and RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL) for rehab assignments.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Pedro Avila to Amarilo (TL). Recalled RHP Gerardo Reyes from El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Justin Miller on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Austen Williams from Fresno (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DT Tyeler Davison on a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Charles Washington.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hershey F Liam O’Brien three games.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Joey Leach from South Carolina (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina LW Mason Mitchell one game.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Mike Moffat.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned M Cam Lindley to Memphis (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Danielle Santos Atkinson women’s basketball coach.

YORK (N.Y.) — Named Harris Rappel assistant athletic director for external relations/sports information director.

