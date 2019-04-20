Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Marcus Walden and LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated DH Hanley Ramirez for assignment. Reinstated INF Francisco Lindor from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Gabriel Moya to Pensacola (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Purchased the contracts of RHP Tyler Cloyd from Somerset (Atlantic) and RHP Christian Bergman from Sugar Land (Atlantic).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Taylor Clarke from Reno.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Austin Dean to New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contract of 3B Jon Berti from New Orleans. Transferred RHP Riley Ferrell to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jacob deGrom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RHP Chris Flexen from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled INF Cole Tucker from Indianapolis. Selected the contract of OF Bryan Reynolds from Indianapolis. Sent OF Lonnie Chisenhall to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the paternity leave. Recalled UTL Jose Pirela from El Paso (PCL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida D Michael Downing and Kalamazoo LW Luke Sandler two games and Idaho LW Kale Kessy one game.

