Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Marcus Walden and LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket (IL). Sent 2B Marco Hernandez to Salem (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Lucas to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Branden Kline from Norfolk.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated DH Hanley Ramirez for assignment. Reinstated INF Francisco Lindor from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Dillon Peters to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Gabriel Moya to Pensacola (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Purchased the contracts of RHP Tyler Cloyd from Somerset (Atlantic) and RHP Christian Bergman from Sugar Land (Atlantic).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Mike Zunino on paternity leave. Optioned RHPs Emilio Pagan and Casey Sadler to Durham (IL). Recalled C Nick Ciuffo and RHP Jake Faria from Durham. Transferred RHP Jose De Leon to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Taylor Clarke from Reno.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Austin Dean to New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contract of 3B Jon Berti from New Orleans. Fired hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo. Named Jeff Livesey interim hitting coach. Promoted minor league hitting coordinator Eric Duncan to assistant hitting coach. Transferred RHP Riley Ferrell to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jacob deGrom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RHP Chris Flexen from Syracuse (IL). Sent 3B Todd Frazier to Syracuse for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed INFs Jean Segura and Scott Kingery and RHP Victor Arano on the 10-day IL, Segura retroactive to April 17. Recalled RHP Drew Anderson, LHP Austin Davis and INF Mitch Walding from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Eric Gonzalez on the 60-day IL and OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled INF Cole Tucker from Indianapolis. Selected the contract of OF Bryan Reynolds from Indianapolis. Sent OF Lonnie Chisenhall to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the paternity leave. Recalled UT Jose Pirela from El Paso (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Portland F Maurice Harkless $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands in a game on Friday.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Martin Pospisil to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Otto Somppi from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bridgeport F Travis St. Denis one game.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida D Michael Downing and Kalamazoo LW Luke Sandler two games and Idaho LW Kale Kessy one game.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Signed M Kenie Wright.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Sophomore F Chuma Okeke is entering the NBA draft.

GEORGIA — Sophomore F Nicolas Claxton is entering the NBA draft.

GONZAGA — Sophomore G Zach Norvell Jr. will enter the NBA draft.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE — Named Lindsey Hunter men’s basketball coach.

