Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

FLORIDA MARLINS — Recalled RHP Drew Gagnon from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to Syracuse.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated C Russell Martin from the 10-day IL.Optioned C Rocky Gale to Oklahoma City(PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Michael Feliz from Indianapolis (PCL).

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Traded F Chiney Ogwumike to Los Angeles for a 2020 first-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Traded LB Dekoda Watson and its 2019 sixth-round (No. 212) draft pick to Denver for the Broncos’ 2019 fifth-round (No. 148) pick.

