Scherzer, Nationals to face Wheeler, Mets on Sunday

April 7, 2019 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (3-4, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (6-2, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-2, 2.13 ERA) Mets: Zack Wheeler (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 170 total home runs last year.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Washington averaged 8.7 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

