Seahawks acquire TE Hollister from Patriots for 2020 pick

April 29, 2019 5:17 pm
 
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have acquired tight end Jacob Hollister from the New England Patriots in exchange for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

Seattle chose not to address the tight end position in the draft last week. But the Seahawks do need depth there with Will Dissly coming off a patellar tendon tear suffered last season. The Seahawks also have Nick Vannett, Ed Dickson and Tyrone Swoopes on the roster.

Hollister appeared in eight games last season for New England and 23 over his two years with the Patriots. He’s rarely been a factor in the passing game, with only eight career catches on 16 targets. Hollister was primarily a special teams contributor in New England.

