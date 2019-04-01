Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Seeking new coach, Tennessee reaches out to Kellie Harper

April 1, 2019 7:28 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tennessee wants to talk to Missouri State coach Kellie Harper about its coaching vacancy.

The Lady Vols are looking for a coach to replace Holly Warlick, who was fired last week after going 172-67 in seven seasons.

Harper played at Tennessee from 1995-99 and is coming off a surprising run to the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament with 11th-seeded Missouri State. The Lady Bears went 25-10 this season and lost to Stanford in a regional semifinal.

Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats confirmed Monday that Tennessee had notified him of the school’s “interest in speaking with Coach Harper about their women’s head coaching position.”

KOLR-TV in Springfield, Missouri, first reported Moats’ statement.

Harper is 118-79 in six seasons at Missouri State. She also has coached at Western Carolina and North Carolina State. She has an overall record of 285-208 in 15 seasons.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

