The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Self cleared to race in NASCAR after failed drug test

April 30, 2019 12:45 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Austin Wayne Self has been reinstated by NASCAR following a violation of the substance abuse policy. The Truck Series driver completed a mandatory recovery program before he was approved Tuesday to race again.

Self can compete as early as Friday at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR also on Tuesday penalized the teams of Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney for infractions last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

The decklid on Dillon’s car was confiscated in inspection, which led to a $25,000 fine for crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. and the loss of 10 championship points. Car chief Gregory Ebert has been suspended one race.

Blaney crew chief Jeremy Bullins has been fined $10,000 for loose lug nuts found on Blaney’s car after Sunday’s race.

