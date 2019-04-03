Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Senators-Rangers Sum

April 3, 2019 10:42 pm
 
Ottawa 2 1 1—4
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Ottawa, Ryan 15 (Tkachuk, Tierney), 12:14 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Z.Smith 9 (Paajarvi), 13:29 (sh).

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 22 (Chabot, White), 3:51 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Andersson 2 (B.Smith, Namestnikov), 4:52 (sh).

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Gibbons 8 (White), 14:58.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-7-13_31. N.Y. Rangers 11-5-12_28.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 6; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 14-19-1 (28 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 18-23-10 (31-27).

A_16,562 (18,006). T_2:23.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Libor Suchanek.

