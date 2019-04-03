Senators-Rangers Sums

Ottawa 2 1 1—4 N.Y. Rangers 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Ottawa, Ryan 15 (Tierney, Tkachuk), 12:14 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Z.Smith 9 (Paajarvi), 13:29 (sh). Penalties_Namestnikov, NYR, (interference), 1:13; Kreider, NYR, (tripping), 10:55; Ceci, OTT, (tripping), 12:47.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 22 (White, Chabot), 3:51 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Andersson 2 (B.Smith, Namestnikov), 4:52 (sh). Penalties_Lemieux, NYR, (hooking), 2:55; Gilmour, NYR, (hooking), 2:55; Wolanin, OTT, (delay of game), 16:52.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Gibbons 8 (White), 14:58. Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (roughing), 6:03; Gilmour, NYR, (high sticking), 9:31; Englund, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:19; Namestnikov, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:19; DeAngelo, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:19.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-7-13_31. N.Y. Rangers 11-5-12_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 6; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 13-19-1 (28 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 18-23-10 (31-27).

A_16,562 (18,006). T_2:23.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.