Senators-Sabres Sum

Ottawa 2 0 0—2 Buffalo 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duclair 19 (Ceci, Balcers), 2:03. 2, Buffalo, Olofsson 2 (Eichel, Dahlin), 8:40 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Pageau 4 (Boedker, Veronneau), 9:10.

Second Period_4, Buffalo, Okposo 14 (Ristolainen, Sheary), 6:12 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Reinhart 21 (Eichel), 8:26.

Third Period_6, Buffalo, Eichel 28 (Reinhart, Olofsson), 11:06. 7, Buffalo, Pominville 16, 12:57.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 12-5-6_23. Buffalo 12-12-16_40.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Buffalo 2 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Daccord 0-1-0 (40 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 18-25-5 (23-21).

A_17,988 (19,070). T_2:24.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Furman South. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Derek Nansen.

