Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senior slugger: 65-year-old woman hits burglar with bat

April 18, 2019 10:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When a Florida woman heard a noise and saw a man trying to break into her car early Sunday, she took matters into her own hands.

Clarese Gainey, 65, of Gainesville tells WGFL that she picked up her softball bat early Sunday, braced herself and eased open the door before hitting Antonio Mosley.

“I took that bat and hit him upside the head, like ‘pi-yah,’ “Gainey said, adding that the 5-foot-6, 300-pound man said, “Ow!”

Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his pants, shirt, and a sock, police said. A K-9 unit tracked him down, and Gainey said she easily identified him because of the knot on his head.

Advertisement

Gainey says she played softball in high school and can still swing a bat.

“He better be glad I didn’t have a gun,” Gainey said. “Because I would have shot him.”

Mosely is being held in the Alachua County Jail on burglary and drug charges. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.