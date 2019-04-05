Seven-time surf champ Gilmore upset in Gold Coast QFs

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore has lost her quarterfinal to 17-year-old Florida surfer Caroline Marks in the World Surf League season opener.

Marks surprised the big crowd on Duranbah Beach on Saturday with 8.33 and 8.47 point scores while the Australian could only manage 7.17 and 1.60.

It was the second major upset at the event which is also the start of qualifying for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, where surfing will make its debut.

On Thursday, 11-time world champion Kelly Slater lost his second-round elimination heat.

Advertisement

The Quiksilver Pro men’s event and women’s Boost Mobile Pro are the first elite events where men and women will receive equal prize money.

The top 10-ranked men and eight highest-ranked women on the 2019 WSL tour will be among those qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.