Sharks-Canucks Sum

San Jose 2 0 0—2 Vancouver 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Vancouver, Pearson 15 (Eriksson, Horvat), 1:28. 2, San Jose, Labanc 16 (Thornton, Dillon), 5:09. 3, San Jose, Pavelski 38 (Thornton, Hertl), 10:47 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Pearson 16 (Horvat, Eriksson), 11:18. 5, Vancouver, Granlund 11 (Biega, Schaller), 13:39. 6, Vancouver, Stecher 2 (Edler), 18:30 (sh).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-11-12_35. Vancouver 6-7-10_23.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 35-19-5 (22 shots-19 saves). Vancouver, Demko 4-3-0 (35-33).

A_18,524 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.