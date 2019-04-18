Listen Live Sports

Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic returns for Game 5

April 18, 2019 10:00 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic will return to the lineup after missing two playoff games with an undisclosed injury.

Vlasic was hurt after getting hit with a puck in a Game 2 loss to Vegas. He sat out the following two games that the Sharks lost but will be back for Game 5 against the Golden Knights on Thursday night with the Sharks facing elimination.

Vlasic’s return provides a big boost for San Jose as he is the team’s shutdown defenseman. The Sharks have been outscored 16-6 the past three games as they have struggled to match up with Vegas’ potent offensive attack.

Goalie Martin Jones was pulled in two of those losses but will get the start in Game 5 despite allowing 11 goals on 54 shots the past three games.

