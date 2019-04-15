Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Golden Knights Sum

April 15, 2019
 
San Jose 1 0 2—3
Vegas 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 4 (Schmidt, Engelland), 0:16. 2, Vegas, Pacioretty 2 (Theodore, Stastny), 12:16 (pp). 3, San Jose, Labanc 1 (Thornton, Sorensen), 15:26.

Second Period_4, Vegas, Stastny 1 (Pacioretty, Stone), 0:21. 5, Vegas, Stastny 2 (Stone, Theodore), 16:04 (pp).

Third Period_6, Vegas, Stone 5 (Marchessault, Stastny), 0:36. 7, San Jose, Couture 2 (E.Karlsson, Jones), 4:57 (pp). 8, San Jose, Meier 1 (Nyquist), 5:51. 9, Vegas, Stone 6 (Stastny, Theodore), 13:57.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-7-9_28. Vegas 20-10-10_40.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Vegas 2 of 6.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 1-1 (40 shots-34 saves). Vegas, Fleury 2-1 (28-25).

A_18,461 (17,367). T_2:44.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.

