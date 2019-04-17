Sharks-Golden Knights Sum

San Jose 0 0 0—0 Vegas 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 3 (Stone), 1:11. 2, Vegas, Theodore 1 (Smith, Pacioretty), 19:13.

Second Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 4 (Theodore, Stone), 12:33 (pp).

Third Period_4, Vegas, Tuch 1 (Pacioretty, Schmidt), 6:37. 5, Vegas, Marchessault 1 (Schmidt, Smith), 16:24 (pp).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 18-8-2_28. Vegas 7-7-13_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; Vegas 2 of 9.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 1-2 (7 shots-5 saves), Dell 0-1 (20-17). Vegas, Fleury 3-1 (28-28).

A_18,567 (17,367). T_2:33.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.