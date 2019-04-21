Sharks-Golden Knights Sum

|San Jose
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1—2
|Vegas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 4 (Meier), 19:51.
Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 3 (W.Karlsson, Theodore), 11:20.
Third Period_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_3, San Jose, Hertl 5 (Vlasic), 11:17 (sh).
Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-7-4-8-1_29. Vegas 10-17-17-7-8_59.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 3-2 (59 shots-58 saves). Vegas, Fleury 3-3 (29-27).
A_18,458 (17,367). T_4:1.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.