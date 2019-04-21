Sharks-Golden Knights Sum

San Jose 1 0 0 0 1—2 Vegas 0 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 4 (Meier), 19:51.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 3 (W.Karlsson, Theodore), 11:20.

Third Period_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_3, San Jose, Hertl 5 (Vlasic), 11:17 (sh).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-7-4-8-1_29. Vegas 10-17-17-7-8_59.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 3-2 (59 shots-58 saves). Vegas, Fleury 3-3 (29-27).

A_18,458 (17,367). T_4:1.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.

