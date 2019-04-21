Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Golden Knights Sums

April 21, 2019 11:13 pm
 
San Jose 1 0 0 0 1—2
Vegas 0 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 4 (Meier), 19:51. Penalties_Theodore, VGK, (tripping), 9:20.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 3 (W.Karlsson, Theodore), 11:20. Penalties_Meier, SJ, (tripping), 14:26; Marchessault, VGK, (slashing), 18:50.

Third Period_None. Penalties_M.Karlsson, SJ, (interference), 5:56.

First Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Second Overtime_3, San Jose, Hertl 5 (Vlasic), 11:17 (sh). Penalties_Goodrow, SJ, (slashing), 10:46.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-7-4-8-1_29. Vegas 10-17-17-7-8_59.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 3-2 (59 shots-58 saves). Vegas, Fleury 3-3 (29-27).

A_18,458 (17,367). T_4:1.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.

