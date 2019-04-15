Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks’ Joe Thornton suspended for Game 4 for head hit

April 15, 2019 8:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton has been suspended for one playoff game for a hit to the head of Vegas’ Tomas Nosek.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety said Monday that Thornton’s hit on Nosek in Game 3 was avoidable and that the head was “clearly the main point of contact.” That led to the decision to suspend Thornton for Game 4 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Vegas won the game 6-3 and holds a 2-1 series lead.

Thornton was called for an illegal check to the head on the play and defended it after the game. He has a goal and two assists in the series.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.