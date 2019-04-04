Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Oilers Sums

April 4, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 2 1 0—3
Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 48, 2:03 (sh). 2, San Jose, Sorensen 17 (Thornton, Middleton), 8:52. 3, San Jose, Burns 15 (Hertl), 10:04. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (hooking), 0:43; Pavelski, SJ, (tripping), 12:11.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 49 (Benning, McDavid), 3:22. 5, San Jose, Nyquist 21 (Kane, Burns), 18:48. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Labanc (delay of game), 3:22; Lucic, EDM, (roughing), 10:37; Meier, SJ, (roughing), 10:37.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (hooking), 1:06; Cave, EDM, (hooking), 10:17; Burns, SJ, (hooking), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-10-5_27. Edmonton 8-13-7_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 10-8-4 (28 shots-26 saves). Edmonton, Stolarz 4-5-3 (27-24).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:29.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.