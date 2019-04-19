Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Simeone backs Costa after striker misses Atletico practice

April 19, 2019 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has come out in support of Diego Costa after the Spain striker reportedly refused to practice with the rest of the team.

Simeone said Costa’s absence on Thursday was a situation that was handled internally and that the player was back with the squad on Friday. The coach added he would not discuss specific details.

Spanish media said the former Chelsea forward didn’t practice because he was unhappy with a lack of support from the club after being suspended for eight matches for insulting a referee.

Costa will not play again this season because of the ban he received for the incident in a league match against Barcelona two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Simeone says he expects Costa, who has been below his best during an injury-hit campaign, to be extra motivated next season.

Atletico is nine points behind leader Barcelona with six matches remaining. It visits Eibar on Saturday, while Barcelona hosts Real Sociedad.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.