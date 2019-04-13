Listen Live Sports

Singapore Sevens results

April 13, 2019 7:58 am
 
SINGAPORE (AP) — Scores Saturday after the first day of the two-day men’s World Rugby Singapore Sevens at the National Stadium:

Pool A=

South Africa 36, Scotland 10

Fiji 50, Canada 12

South Africa 36, Canada 0

Scotland 19, Fiji 12

Canada 33, Scotland 10

South Africa 17, Fiji 7

Pool B=

Australia 22, Argentina 17

France 26, Hong Kong 7

Argentina 31, Hong Kong 5

Australia 24, France 12

Australia 47, Hong Kong 0

Argentina 19, France 7

Pool C=

England 36, Kenya 7

United States 31, Wales 12

Wales 12, England 0

United States 17, Kenya 14

Kenya 19, Wales 14

United States 22, England 7

Pool D=

New Zealand 43, Japan 0

Samoa 40, Spain 14

New Zealand 53, Spain 0

Samoa 57, Japan 5

Japan 17, Spain 5

New Zealand 26, Samoa 22

Sunday’s Cup Quarterfinal Lineup=

South Africa vs. Samoa

United States vs. Argentina

New Zealand vs. Fiji

Australia vs. England

