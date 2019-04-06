Listen Live Sports

Sixers’ Butler misses game against Bulls with back tightness

April 6, 2019 8:17 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are holding guard Jimmy Butler out of their game against the Chicago Bulls because of back tightness.

Butler, who spent his first six seasons in Chicago, has now missed back-to-back games and three of the past four. He was hurt in the Sixers’ win at Minnesota on March 30 when he missed an alley-oop lob from Ben Simmons. Butler has averaged 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 64 games for Minnesota and Philadelphia.

All-Star center Joel Embiid was in the lineup for the second straight game after missing the previous three. He has been dealing with a sore left knee, and the Sixers are also managing his workload with the playoffs approaching.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

