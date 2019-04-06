Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Saturday, April 6
|NORTHEAST
|Maine
Big Squaw — Wed 6:04a 2 new MG 10-19 base 27 of 29 trails 100% open Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApril 7: Last day
Bigrock Mountain — Reopen 4/7 MG 24-30 base Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day
Black Mtn — Wed 5:54a spring snow MG 25-25 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
Sugarloaf — Wed 3:13p 2 new MG 30-42 base 91 of 162 trails 56% open, 42 miles, 454 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p
Sunday River — Wed 6:21a MG 30-35 base 120 of 135 trails 89% open, 49 miles, 767 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p Apr 28: Last day
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Wed 10:45p spring snow 8-36 base 25 of 39 trails 64% open, 160 acres, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat: 8:30a-4p Apr 6: Last day
Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:30a 1 new MG 12-36 base 34 of 45 trails 76% open, 10 miles, 145 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun
Wachusett — Wed 7:19a MG 24-58 base 22 of 27 trails 81% open, 110 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 7:30a-8p Sun: 7:30a-4p Apr 7: Last day
|New Hampshire
Attitash — Wed 6:52a MG 12-24 base 57 of 68 trails, 84% open 20 miles, 228 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 7: Last day
Black Mountain — Wed 8:48a 1 new MG 24-50 base 45 of 45 trails, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bretton Woods — Wed 1:23p 1 new MG 24-44 base 55 of 63 trails, 78% open, 26 miles, 364 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-4p Sun: 9a-4p
Cannon Mountain — Wed 2:30p 2 new MG 30-60 base 71 of 97 trails, 73% open, 19 miles, 209 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Cranmore — Wed 5:58a MG 18-25 base 49 of 57 trails, 90% open 14 miles, 144 acres, 2 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day
Gunstock — Wed 6:44a MG 18-18 base 47 of 55 trails, 85% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 7: Last day
Loon Mountain — Wed 7:55a 1 new MG 30-42 base 45 of 61 trails, 74% open, 19 miles, 259 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Mount Sunapee — Wed 2:35p MG 12-18 base 45 of 66 trails 68% open, 180 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 7: Last day
Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:28a MG 12-30 base 31 of 57 trails 54% open, 170 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Tenney Mountain — Wed 8:41a variable 1-1 base 1 of 48 trails 2% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 6: Last Day
Waterville Valley — Wed 3:35p 2 new MG 10-30 base 59 of 62 trails, 77% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Wildcat — Wed 6:05a 1 new MG 24-48 base 36 of 48 trails 75% open, 13 miles, 184 acres, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p
Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 6:49a loose granular MG 24-38 base 14 of 34 trails, 20 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 6:39a loose granular MG 15-24 base 36 of 36 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Jackson XC — Wed No Recent Information MG 6-30 base 13 of 59 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p
Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 7:44a spring snow MG 10-20 base 11 of 31 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
|New Jersey
Mountain Creek — Wed 7:32a spring snow MG 12-24 base 8 of 46 trails 17% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-7p Sat/Sun: 9a-7p Apr 7: Last day
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 4:50p variable MG 8-24 base 38 of 51 trails, 75% open 139 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApr 14: Last day
Bristol Mountain — Wed 7:37p MG 12-36 base 24 of 38 trails 63% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day
Gore Mountain — Wed 3:34p 2 new wet snow MG 11-29 base 56 of 110 trails, 51% open, 22 miles, 275 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-5p
Holiday Valley — Wed 3:38p MG 6-34 base 18 of 60 trails 30% open, 6 miles, 88 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Apr 7: Last day
HoliMont — Wed 8:15a MG 20-40 base 21 of 55 trails, 38% open 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p
Hunter Mountain — Wed 3:46p wet granular MG 8-24 base 37 of 67 trails 55% open, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day
McCauley — Wed 7:55a 2 new MG 10-32 base 17 of 23 trails 60% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-4:15p Open Sat Apr 6: Last Day
Plattekill — Wed 4:25p spring snow MG 6-24 base 18 of 38 trails 47% open, 17 miles, 150 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Apr 7: Last day
Royal Mountain — Wed 8:43a MG 30-50 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
West Mountain — Wed Reopen 4/7 spring snow 20-24 base 18 of 31 trails, 58% open, 8 miles, 135 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Apr 7: Last day
Whiteface — Wed 10:03a 2 new spring snow MG 14-27 base 57 of 87 trails 65% open, 13 miles, 150 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Woods Valley — Wed 6:14a 3 new MG 12-30 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Open Fri-Sun Apr 7: Last day
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:31a 2 new hard packed MG 4-10 base 23 of 34 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 6: Last day
Gore Mountain XC — Wed 4:29p MG 7-18 base 9 of 11 trails 3 miles Sat-Sun: 10a-5p Apr 7: Last day
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 6:56a spring snow MG 2-14 base 5 of 18 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 6:20a 1 new spring snow MG 4-8 base 18 of 18 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
|Pennsylvania
Big Boulder — Wed 2:10p MG 36-48 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-6p Open Sat/Sun
Camelback — Wed 4:01p spring snow MG 30-60 base 39 of 38 trails 100% open, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7pSun: 8:30a-4p
Hidden Valley — Wed 2:14p MG 24-36 base 10 of 26 trails 38% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApr 7: Last day
Montage Mountain — Wed 8:45a variable 20-20 base 12 of 26 trails 46% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Sat: 9a-5p Apr 6: Last day
Seven Springs — Wed 4:51a spring snow MG 12-26 base 15 of 33 trails 45% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApr 7: Last day
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed 6:49a MG 36-72 base 41 of 71 trails 57% open, 11 miles, 177 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bromley Mountain — Wed 8:05a 1-4 new MG 12-60 base 36 of 47 trails, 83% open, 11 miles, 150 acres, 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain — Wed 6:39a 1 new MG 20-40 base 39 of 50 trails, 78% open, 16 miles, 162 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Jay Peak — Wed 7:11a 2-3 new MG 36-54 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Killington — Wed 6:06a 2 new MG 36-48 base 106 of 155 trails 68% open, 58 miles, 512 acres, 17 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen — Wed 9:56a spring snow 12-48 base 47 of 52 trails 91% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Magic Mountain — Wed 6:44a 1 new spring snow MG 10-25 base 20 of 50 trails, 40% open, 10 miles, 83 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 7: Last day
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 8:47a variable 12-70 base 5 of 17 trails, 29% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow — Wed 6:37a 2 new MG 28-32 base 58 of 86 trails 67% open, 26 miles, 483 acres, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:03a MG 26-34 base 107 of 121 trails 88% open, 41 miles, 614 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pico — Wed 5:58a 2 new spring snow MG 24-30 base 56 of 56 trails 100% open, 18 miles, 260 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 7: Last day
Smugglers Notch — Wed 6:37a 1 new MG 20-50 base 55 of 78 trails, 71% open, 270 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Stowe — Wed 6:53a 2 new MG 25-50 base 79 of 116 trails 68% open, 31 miles, 391 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain — Wed 10:46a 1 new MG 24-24 base 59 of 99 trails, 60% open, 409 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush — Wed 7:34a 1 new MG 2-56 base 71 of 111 trails 64% open, 36 miles, 289 acres, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
|MIDWEST
|Michigan
Big Snow Resort — Wed 9:21a MG 48-84 base 30 of 56 trails 54% open, 5 of 15 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun Apr 7: Last day
Boyne Mountain — Wed 3:22p MG 25-35 base 43 of 60 trails 72% open, 295 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:12a MG 42-48 base 55 of 58 trails 95% open, 93 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Marquette — Wed 3:26p spring snow MG 30-60 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Sat: 10a-8:30p Sun: 10a-5p Apr 7: Last day
Mount Bohemia — Wed 8:22a spring snow MG 50-70 base 92 of 106 trails 87% open, 640 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat: 9:30a-5p Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Sat-Sun May 4: Last day
Nubs Nob — Wed 8:23a MG 24-44 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 7: Last day
Ski Brule — Wed 9:27a 3 new MG 36-48 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
|Minnesota
Giants Ridge — Wed 8:23a spring snow MG 36-54 base 21 of 35 trails 60% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-6p Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-6p Apr 7: Last day
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 10:38a spring snow MG 30-60 base 62 of 62 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p May 5: Last day
Wild Mountain — Reopen 4/13 MG 10-80 base Sat: 12p-4p Open Sat
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — Wed 3:42p MG 30-60 base 77 of 78 trails 99% open, 186 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Fri-SunApr 14: Last day
Trollhaugen — Reopen 4/13 Sat: 10a-5p Open Sat Apr 6: Last day
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:18a packed powder 75-75 base 145 of 145 trails 100% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:00a-4:00p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:00p
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:49a packed powder 77-101 base 112 of 122 trails 92% open, 1023 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 14: Last day
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:48a packed powder 64-71 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 21: Last day
Beaver Creek — Wed 4:27a packed powder MG 70-70 base 150 of 150 trails 100% open, 1831 acres, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p
Breckenridge — Wed 4:42a packed powder MG 85-85 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Buttermilk — Wed 5:48a packed powder 46-46 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 7: Last day
Cooper — Wed 5:40a packed powder MG 72-87 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 400 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:24a spring snow 69-69 base 153 of 158 trails 97% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Crested Butte — Wed 5:15a packed powder MG 83-83 base 114 of 121 trails 93% open, 1500 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Echo Mountain — Wed 10:39a MG 60-60 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 11a-9p Sat: 9a-9pSun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun Apr 14: Last Day
Eldora — Wed 5:26a spring snow MG 50-50 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 680 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Irwin — Wed 9:35a powder MG 112-112 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p
Keystone — Wed 4:46a packed powder MG 68-68 base 128 of 128 trails 100% open, 3149 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Loveland — Wed 4:48a packed powder MG 73-73 base 85 of 94 trails, 90% open 1599 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Monarch — Wed 5:18a spring snow MG 91-91 base 64 of 64 trails, 98% open 796 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Powderhorn — Wed 5:59a packed powder MG 80-80 base 26 of 42 trails 62% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Open Fri-Sun Apr 7: Last day
Purgatory — Wed 5:20a spring snow MG 81-87 base 101 of 101 trails 100% open, 1605 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:38a powder 62-116 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p Apr 14: Last day
Snowmass — Wed 5:47a packed powder 66-89 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3214 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Steamboat — Wed 5:10a spring snow MG 69-98 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2965 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Sunlight — Wed 5:30a MG 60-66 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 680 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Telluride — Wed 4:15a packed powder MG 91-91 base 145 of 148 trails 98% open, 1866 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Vail — Wed 4:30a packed powder MG 73-73 base 195 of 195 trails, 100% open 5288 acres, 24 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p
Winter Park — Wed 5:48a packed powder MG 82-86 base 137 of 168 trails 82% open, 2396 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 12: Last day
Wolf Creek — Wed 7:32a powder MG 153-173 base 120 of 120 trails 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Ashcroft XC — Wed No Recent Information powder MG 76-145 base 14 of 20 trails, 15 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last Day
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 6:47a 1 new spring snow MG 49-88 base 305 of 317 trails 96% open, 5821 acres, 28 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Blacktail Mountain — Wed 5:13a 3 new spring snow MG 30-76 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 1000 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p
Bridger Bowl — Wed 4:53a 1 new spring snow MG 70-70 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Discovery — Wed 1:33p MG 30-66 base 63 of 74 trails 85% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 7: Last day
Great Divide — Wed 6:36a variable MG 55-55 base 60 of 107 trails 56% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Open Sat/Sun
Lost Trail — Wed 6:38a packed powder MG 70-80 base 41 of 69 trails 59% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/SunApr 7: Last Day
Maverick — Operating, no details
Montana Snowbowl — Wed 1:37p MG 32-73 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30 Open Fri-Sun Apr 14: Last day
Red Lodge — Wed 5:43a spring snow MG 51-60 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 90 miles, 1635 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Showdown — Wed 6:13a 1 new packed powder MG 39-50 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 16 miles, 641 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-SunApr 14: Last day
Whitefish — Wed 7:41a 3 new MG 27-79 base 85 of 105 trails 80% open, 2600 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-SunApr 7: Last day
|New Mexico
Pajarito — Wed 5:07a spring snow MG 36-39 base 39 of 44 trails, 89% open 3 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApr 7: Last day
Sipapu — Wed 5:10a spring snow MG 34-40 base 29 of 43 trails, 67% open 4 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApr 7: Last day
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 10:06a powder MG 75-75 base 83 of 83 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Apr 14: Last day
Taos — Wed 5:14a packed powder MG 74-92 base 108 of 110 trails, 98% open 14 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:11a 1 new packed powder MG 154-154 base 101 of 116 trails 87% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 28: Last day
Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:12a 1 new MG 80-80 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun Apr 7: Last day
Brian Head — Wed 6:13a 1 new MG 84-84 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Apr 21: Last day
Brighton — Wed 6:15a 2 new MG 129-129 base 62 of 66 trails 94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last Day
Deer Valley — Wed 5:22a MG 114-114 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Apr 7: Last day
Park City — Wed 6:30a packed powder MG 74-111 base 311 of 341 trails 91% open, 6257 acres, 36 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day
Powder Mountain — Wed 6:16a 1 new MG 105-105 base 154 of 154 trails, 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 7: Last day
Snowbasin — Wed 6:22a 1 new spring snow MG 134-134 base 94 of 104 trails 90% open, 26 miles, 2800 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Snowbird — Wed 6:17a 1 new MG 154-154 base 146 of 169 trails 86% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Solitude — Wed 5:45a packed powder MG 124-124 base 74 of 80 trails 93% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Sundance — Wed 6:18a MG 91-91 base 45 of 45 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Tue/Thu: 9a-4:30p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 7: Last day
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 7:34a 3 new MG 110-112 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 2000 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last Day
Hogadon — Wed 2:49p variable MG 12-12 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Apr 7: Last day
Jackson Hole — Wed 7:04a 2 new variable MG 41-109 base 107 of 133 trails, 80% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Snowy Range — Wed 4:52a MG 58-58 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:31a 3 new MG 110-112 base 5 of 5 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
