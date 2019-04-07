Listen Live Sports

April 7, 2019
 
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Sunday, April 7
NORTHEAST
Maine

Big Squaw — Closed for Snow Sports

Bigrock Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Black Mtn — Closed for Snow Sports

Shawnee Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Sugarloaf — Wed 11:52 am MG machine groomed 30 – 42 base 122 of 162 trails

75% open, 51 miles, 831 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p;

Sunday River — Wed 6:40 am MG machine groomed 30 – 35 base 125 of 135 trails

93% open, 52 miles, 837 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p

Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 28: Last day;

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Closed for Snow Sports

Catamount — Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak — Wed Reopen 04/12 MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 34 of 45 trails

76% open, 10 miles, 145 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Fri-Sun;

Wachusett — Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire

Attitash — Closed for Snow Sports

Black Mountain — Wed 9:31 am MG machine groomed 24 – 50 base 35 of 45 trails

78% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Bretton Woods — Wed 1:31 pm MG machine groomed 24 – 44 base 55 of 63 trails

78% open, 26 miles, 365 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p

Sat: 9a-4p; Sun: 9a-4p;

Cannon Mountain — Wed 2:39 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 60 base 70 of 97 trails

72% open, 18 miles, 206 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Cranmore — Closed for Snow Sports

Gunstock — Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain — Wed 2:10 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 42 base 39 of 61 trails

64% open, 21 miles, 259 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Mount Sunapee — Closed for Snow Sports

Ragged Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Tenney Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Waterville Valley — Wed 3:18 pm MG machine groomed 10 – 30 base 59 of 62 trails

75% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Whaleback — Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat — Wed 7:01 am MG machine groomed 24 – 48 base 42 of 48 trails, 88% open

14 miles, 203 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 6:29 am loose granular machine groomed 14 – 38 base 14 of 34 trails, 20 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 6:34 am loose granular machine groomed 15 – 24 base 36 of 36 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 7:44 am spring snow machine groomed 10 – 20 base 11 of 31 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

New Jersey

Mountain Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Wed Reopen 04/13 variable machine groomed 8 – 24 base 38 of 51 trails

75% open, 139 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun

Apr 14: Last day;

Bristol Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Reopen 04/10 machine groomed 11 – 29 base 56 of 110 trails

51% open, 22 miles, 275 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat-Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Holiday Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

HoliMont — Wed 8:15 am MG machine groomed 20 – 40 base 21 of 55 trails, 38% open

1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p;

Hunter Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

McCauley — Closed for Snow Sports

Plattekill — Closed for Snow Sports

Royal Mountain — Wed 6:58 am MG machine groomed 30 – 50 base 14 of 16 trails

88% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;

Titus Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

West Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Wed Reopen 04/10 spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 57 of 87 trails

65% open, 13 miles, 150 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;

Woods Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:31 am hard packed machine groomed 4 – 10 base 23 of 34 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 06: Last day;

Gore Mountain XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow machine groomed 2 – 14 base 5 of 18 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 6:13 am spring snow machine groomed 4 – 8 base 18 of 18 trails

25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p;

Pennsylvania

Big Boulder — Wed 11:30 am MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 16 of 16 trails

100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Sat/Sun;

Camelback — Wed 7:43 am spring snow machine groomed 30 – 60 base 39 of 38 trails

100% open, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p; Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Hidden Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Montage Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Seven Springs — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:45 am MG machine groomed 36 – 72 base 60 of 71 trails

85% open, 16 miles, 255 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-4p;

Bromley Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:45 am MG machine groomed 20 – 40 base 40 of 50 trails

80% open, 16 miles, 162 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Jay Peak — Wed 6:33 am MG machine groomed 36 – 54 base 81 of 81 trails

100% open, 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Killington — Wed 4:37 pm MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 120 of 155 trails

77% open, 61 miles, 577 acres, 8 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Mad River Glen — Wed 11:34 am spring snow 12 – 48 base 47 of 52 trails

91% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Magic Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 3:11 pm variable 12 – 70 base 5 of 17 trails, 29% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;

Mount Snow — Wed 6:36 am MG machine groomed 28 – 32 base 57 of 86 trails

66% open, 26 miles, 478 acres, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:56 am MG machine groomed 26 – 34 base 108 of 121 trails

90% open, 42 miles, 618 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Pico — Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch — Wed 10:44 am MG machine groomed 20 – 50 base 67 of 78 trails

86% open, 270 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Stowe — Wed 6:20 am MG machine groomed 25 – 50 base 99 of 116 trails, 85% open

36 miles, 436 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:37 am MG machine groomed 24 – 24 base 62 of 99 trails

63% open, 409 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sugarbush — Wed 6:33 am MG machine groomed 2 – 56 base 70 of 111 trails

63% open, 36 miles, 282 acres, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p

Sat/Sun: 9a-5p;

Timber Creek XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Wild Wings XC — Closed for Snow Sports

MIDWEST
Michigan

Big Snow Resort — Wed Reopen TBA MG machine groomed 48 – 84 base 30 of 56 trails, 54% open, 5 of 15 lifts, Fri 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun

Apr 14: Last day;

Boyne Mountain — Wed 8:56 am MG machine groomed 25 – 35 base 39 of 60 trails

65% open, 262 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Crystal Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Marquette — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Bohemia — Wed Reopen 04/13 spring snow machine groomed 50 – 70 base 92 of 106 trails, 87% open, 375 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat: 9:30a-5p; Sun: 8:30a-4p

Open Sat-Sun; May 04: Last day;

Nubs Nob — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Brule — Wed Reopen 04/13 MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 17 of 17 trails

100% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;

Minnesota

Buck Hill — Closed for Snow Sports

Giants Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 10:38 am spring snow machine groomed 30 – 60 base 62 of 62 trails

100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

May 05: Last day;

Wild Mountain — Reopen 04/13 machine groomed 10 – 80 base Sat: 12p-4p

Open Sat;

North Dakota

Huff Hills — Closed for Snow Sports

Wisconsin

Granite Peak — Wed Reopen 04/12 MG machine groomed 30 – 60 base 77 of 78 trails

99% open, 186 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Open Fri-Sun; Apr 14: Last day;

Trollhaugen — Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES
Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:27 am 1 new packed powder 74 – 74 base 145 of 145 trails, 100% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:56 am 2 new packed powder 76 – 102 base 116 of 122 trails, 95% open, 1023 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 14: Last day;

Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:55 am 2 new packed powder 65 – 71 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 21: Last day;

Beaver Creek — Wed 4:41 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base 150 of 150 trails, 100% open, 1831 acres, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Breckenridge — Wed 4:58 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 87 – 87 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Buttermilk — Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper — Wed 5:33 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 87 base 41 of 41 trails

100% open, 400 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Copper Mountain — Wed 5:10 am 1 new spring snow 69 – 69 base 154 of 158 trails, 97% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 14: Last day;

Crested Butte — Wed 5:07 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 80 – 80 base 115 of 121 trails, 96% open, 1525 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Echo Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/09 MG machine groomed 60 – 60 base 8 of 8 trails

100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 11a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p

Open Tue-Sun; Apr 14: Last Day;

Eldora — Wed 5:59 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 50 – 50 base 65 of 65 trails

100% open, 680 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Irwin — Wed 9:35 am powder machine groomed 112 – 112 base 100 of 100 trails

100% open Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p;

Keystone — Wed 5:12 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 69 – 69 base 128 of 128 trails

100% open, 3149 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Loveland — Wed 4:50 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 73 – 73 base 87 of 94 trails

93% open, 1699 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Monarch — Wed 5:26 am spring snow machine groomed 91 – 91 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open

796 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Powderhorn — Closed for Snow Sports

Purgatory — Wed Reopen 04/13 spring snow machine groomed 79 – 85 base 101 of 101 trails

100% open, 1605 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun

Apr 21: Last Day;

Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:34 am packed powder 62 – 116 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3p

Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 14: Last day;

Snowmass — Wed 5:54 am 2 new packed powder 65 – 89 base 93 of 93 trails

100% open, 3214 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Steamboat — Wed 5:14 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 69 – 99 base 169 of 169 trails

100% open, 2965 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;

Sunlight — Wed 5:23 am 1 new MG machine groomed 60 – 66 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 680 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Telluride — Wed 4:18 am packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 145 of 148 trails

98% open, 1866 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Vail — Wed 4:37 am packed powder machine groomed 72 – 72 base 195 of 195 trails, 100% open

5288 acres, 24 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Winter Park — Wed 5:46 am packed powder machine groomed 82 – 86 base 137 of 168 trails

82% open, 2396 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

May 12: Last day;

Wolf Creek — Wed 6:50 am spring snow machine groomed 151 – 171 base 120 of 120 trails

100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Ashcroft XC — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 76 – 145 base 14 of 20 trails, 15 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last Day;

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 6:48 am 1 new powder machine groomed 50 – 88 base 305 of 317 trails

96% open, 5821 acres, 28 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Blacktail Mountain — Wed 5:19 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 30 – 76 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 1000 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p

Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p;

Bridger Bowl — Wed 4:51 am variable machine groomed 71 – 71 base 75 of 75 trails

100% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Discovery — Closed for Snow Sports

Great Divide — Wed 8:12 am spring snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 100 of 107 trails

93% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;

Lost Trail — Closed for Snow Sports

Maverick — Operating, no details

Montana Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 04/12 1 new MG machine groomed 32 – 73 base 35 of 40 trails, 88% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30

Open Fri-Sun; Apr 14: Last day;

Red Lodge — Wed 5:39 am spring snow machine groomed 50 – 58 base 70 of 70 trails

100% open, 90 miles, 1635 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

Showdown — Wed Reopen 04/10 packed powder machine groomed 39 – 50 base 36 of 36 trails

100% open, 16 miles, 641 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun; Apr 14: Last day;

Whitefish — Closed for Snow Sports

New Mexico

Pajarito — Closed for Snow Sports

Sipapu — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 10:06 am powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 83 of 83 trails

100% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p

Apr 14: Last day;

Taos — Closed for Snow Sports

Utah

Alta — Wed 9:38 am spring snow machine groomed 151 – 151 base 48 of 116 trails, 41% open

5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 28: Last day;

Beaver Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Brian Head — Wed 9:46 am MG machine groomed 82 – 82 base 71 of 71 trails

100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p

Apr 21: Last day;

Brighton — Wed 9:49 am MG machine groomed 128 – 128 base 62 of 66 trails

94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last Day;

Deer Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Park City — Closed for Snow Sports

Powder Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowbasin — Wed 1:15 pm spring snow machine groomed 134 – 134 base 94 of 104 trails

90% open, 26 miles, 2800 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Snowbird — Wed 1:13 pm MG machine groomed 154 – 154 base 146 of 169 trails

86% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Solitude — Wed 5:44 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 123 – 123 base 74 of 80 trails

93% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

Sundance — Closed for Snow Sports

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Wed 8:20 am 3 new MG machine groomed 112 – 113 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 2000 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last Day;

Hogadon — Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson Hole — Wed 7:31 am 3 new variable machine groomed 40 – 108 base 105 of 133 trails, 79% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Snowy Range — Wed 4:51 am MG machine groomed 58 – 58 base 33 of 33 trails

100% open, 250 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Grand Targhee XC — Wed 8:21 am 3 new MG machine groomed 112 – 113 base 5 of 5 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day

