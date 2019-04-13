Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Saturday, April 13
|NORTHEAST
|Maine
NEOC XC — 10:00a MG 23-36 base 87 miles Mon-Fri: 7a-7p Sat/Sun: 7a-7p
Quarry Road XC — 5:41p spring snow 3-12 base 6 of 20 trails 2 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-9p
Sugarloaf — 8:17a spring snow MG 30-42 base 158 of 162 trails 98% open, 62 miles, 1195 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p
Sunday River — 7:12a MG 30-35 base 131 of 135 trails 97% open, 54 miles, 868 acres, 8 of 15 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p Apr 28: Last day
|Massachusetts
Wachusett — 8:14a MG 6-36 base 3 of 27 trails, 12% open 2 of 8 lifts, Sat: 9a-1p Open Sat Apr 13: Last Day
|New Hampshire
Bear Notch Ski Touring — 6:51a loose granular MG 16-38 base 14 of 34 trails, 20 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Black Mountain — 9:08a spring snow MG 24-50 base 30 of 45 trails 67% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bretton Woods — 6:30a spring snow MG 24-44 base 50 of 63 trails 79% open, 23 miles, 340 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-4p Sun: 9a-4p Apr 15: Last day
Cannon Mountain — 2:27p spring snow MG 30-60 base 63 of 97 trails 65% open, 17 miles, 199 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Loon Mountain — 5:57p MG 30-42 base 40 of 61 trails 66% open, 17 miles, 235 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Waterville Valley — 3:18p MG 10-30 base 57 of 62 trails 72% open, 262 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Wildcat — 6:58a MG 24-48 base 45 of 48 trails, 94% open 15 miles, 216 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p
|New York
Gore Mountain — 3:26p spring snow MG 9-24 base 27 of 110 trails 46% open, 13 miles, 157 acres, 3 of 14 lifts, Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-5p Open Wed-Sun
HoliMont — 4:45p MG 12-36 base 18 of 55 trails, 33% open 1 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p Open Sat/SunApr 14: Last day
Osceola Tug Hill XC — 6:35a icy 2-4 base 12 of 18 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
Royal Mountain — 8:59a MG 30-50 base 8 of 16 trails 50% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
Whiteface — 12:13p spring snow MG 8-18 base 52 of 87 trails 59% open, 13 miles, 160 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun
|Vermont
Burke Mountain — 6:46a MG 20-40 base 40 of 50 trails 80% open, 16 acres, 2 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 21: Last day
Jay Peak — 6:45a MG 36-54 base 78 of 81 trails, 96% open 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Killington — 5:54a MG 30-36 base 110 of 155 trails 71% open, 55 miles, 509 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 8a-5p Sun: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen — 9:32a variable 8-38 base 39 of 52 trails 75% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow — 6:31a MG 28-32 base 50 of 86 trails 58% open, 23 miles, 306 acres, 3 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain — 6:40a MG 12-24 base 87 of 121 trails 72% open, 33 miles, 493 acres, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Smugglers Notch — 4:14p MG 18-48 base 59 of 78 trails 76% open, 150 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Stowe — 6:21a MG 25-50 base 51 of 116 trails, 44% open 20 miles, 264 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain — 9:50a MG 22-22 base 7 of 99 trails 7% open, 389 acres, 2 of 11 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Sugarbush — 6:41a spring snow MG 2-56 base 70 of 111 trails 63% open, 35 miles, 279 acres, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
|MIDWEST
|Michigan
Big Snow Resort — 9:02a MG 24-48 base 19 of 56 trails 34% open, 3 of 15 lifts, Fri 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Fri-Sun Apr 14: Last day
Boyne Mountain — 8:52a MG 25-35 base 30 of 60 trails 50% open, 262 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Mount Bohemia — 2:36p spring snow MG 50-70 base 92 of 106 trails 87% open, 375 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat: 9:30a-5p Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Sat-Sun May 4: Last day
Ski Brule — 2:00p MG 36-48 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 19: 9a-4p
|Minnesota
Lutsen Mountains — 8:55a packed powder MG 20-40 base 57 of 62 trails 92% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun May 5: Last day
Wild Mountain — 1:39p 4 new MG 60-75 base 3 of 26 trails 12% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Sat: 11p-4p Open Sat
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — 2:25p 1 new MG 20-40 base 77 of 78 trails 99% open, 186 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Fri-SunApr 14: Last day
Trollhaugen — 10:53a spring snow MG 6-54 base 18 of 24 trails 70% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Sat: 10a-5p
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — 5:14a 1 new powder MG 76-76 base 137 of 145 trails, 94% open, 1378 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Aspen Highlands — 5:48a packed powder 73-102 base 118 of 122 trails 97% open, 1034 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 14: Last day
Aspen Mountain — 5:51a packed powder 65-74 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 21: Last day
Beaver Creek — 4:29a 1 new packed powder MG 74-74 base 102 of 150 trails, 64% open, 1164 acres, 11 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p
Breckenridge — 4:41a packed powder MG 90-90 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Copper Mountain — 5:18a packed powder 74-74 base 133 of 158 trails 84% open, 20 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Echo Mountain — 10:09a 3 new powder MG 1-32 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Sat: 9a-9pSun: 9a-5p Apr 14: Last Day
Eldora — 6:00a 1 new packed powder MG 50-50 base 65 of 65 trails 100% open, 680 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Irwin — 8:38a powder MG 119-119 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p
Loveland — 4:54a 1 new powder MG 78-78 base 87 of 94 trails 93% open, 1699 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Monarch — 5:36a powder MG 94-94 base 62 of 64 trails, 97% open 776 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
Purgatory — 6:03a spring snow MG 72-85 base 100% open, 1605 acres
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 21: Last Day
Silverton Mountain — 6:01a powder 62-100 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p Apr 14: Last day
Snowmass — 5:46a packed powder 69-92 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3237 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Steamboat — 5:17a 1 new packed powder MG 69-104 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2965 acres, 11 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat: 8:30a-4:30p, Sun: 8:30a-3p
Vail — 4:23a 1 new packed powder MG 77-77 base 195 of 195 trails 100% open, 5288 acres, 20 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p
Winter Park — 5:53a 1 new powder MG 103-103 base 137 of 168 trails, 82% open, 2396 acres, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 12: Last day
Wolf Creek — 2:57p 1 new spring snow MG 146-171 base 120 of 120 trails, 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 21: Last day
|Montana
Big Sky — 6:38a 1 new powder MG 57-101 base 305 of 317 trails 96% open, 5821 acres, 28 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Blacktail Mountain — 5:22a 10 new spring snow MG 30-76 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 1000 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun
Great Divide — 12:42p 4 new spring snow MG 40-40 base 40 of 107 trails, 37% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Open Sat/Sun
Maverick — Operating, no details
Montana Snowbowl — 1:03p MG 42-92 base 35 of 40 trails 88% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30 Open Fri-Sun Apr 14: Last day
Red Lodge — 5:44a spring snow MG 68-75 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 90 miles, 1635 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Showdown — 6:15a packed powder MG 39-50 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 16 miles, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-SunApr 14: Last day
|New Mexico
Ski Santa Fe — 10:17a 6 new powder MG 69-69 base 83 of 83 trails, 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Apr 14: Last day
Taos — 5:18a MG 75-94 base 83 of 110 trails, 75% open 6 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
|Utah
Alta — 6:32a 9 new powder MG 174-174 base 101 of 116 trails 87% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 28: Last day
Brian Head — 6:34a 7 new powder MG 86-87 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Apr 21: Last day
Brighton — 6:36a 9 new powder MG 136-136 base 62 of 66 trails 94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last Day
Snowbasin — 7:50a powder MG 136-136 base 69 of 104 trails 70% open, 2000 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Snowbird — 6:41a 6 new powder MG 174-174 base 36 of 169 trails 21% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Solitude — 5:39a 9 new powder MG 135-135 base 75 of 80 trails 94% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — 7:39a 2 new MG 114-117 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 2000 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last Day
Grand Targhee XC — 7:37a 2 new MG 114-117 base 5 of 5 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
|PACIFIC SOUTH
|Arizona
Arizona Snowbowl — 6:22a 3 new MG 80-88 base 46 of 55 trails, 84% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 10a-4p
|California
Alpine Meadows — 6:56a spring snow MG 133-201 base 87 of 100 trails 90% open, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bear Valley — 5:38a packed powder MG 160-160 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1680 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Boreal — 11:50a MG 277-277 base 16 of 33 trails 48% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-6p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p
China Peak — 11:54a spring snow MG 50-70 base 35 of 54 trails 65% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Mon Apr 15-19: 9a-4pApr 21: Last day
Diamond Peak — 5:35a packed powder MG 82-112 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Dodge Ridge — 5:19a MG 84-110 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Donner Ski Ranch — 10:00a spring snow MG 120-200 base 45 of 53 trails, 85% open, 450 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Heavenly — 5:08a MG 68-115 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 8 > (Error: Submitted > max) miles, 4800 acres, 24 of 29 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Homewood — 6:23a spring snow MG 56-185 base 55 of 67 trails 82% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Kirkwood — 5:09a MG 140-210 base 51 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 6 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Mammoth — 5:51a packed powder MG 145-215 base 150 of 154 trails 97% open, 3500 acres, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mt Rose — 6:46a MG 148-179 base 48 of 65 trails 74% open, 1000 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Mt Shasta — 11:58a MG 60-120 base 32 of 32 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-6pSun: 9a-4p Open Fri-MonApr 21: Last day
Northstar — 5:15a spring snow MG 57-142 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3170 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sierra at Tahoe — 9:06a MG 98-184 base 44 of 46 trails 96% open, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Snow Summit — No Recent Information MG 18-36 base 19 of 32 trails, 59% open, 18 miles, 240 acres, 7 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Snow Valley — 6:58a MG 18-48 base 12 of 30 trails 40% open, 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Soda Springs — 12:00p spring snow MG 277-277 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-MonApr 21: Last day
Squaw Valley — 6:55a spring snow MG 68-226 base 120 of 272 trails 100% open, 18 of 43 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugar Bowl — 5:37a spring snow MG 124-208 base 101 of 103 trails 98% open, 1500 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Tahoe Donner — 6:32a packed powder MG 135-145 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 100 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — 7:48a MG 84-100 base 1719 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p Apr 14: Last day
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — 4:30a spring snow MG 50-50 base 26 of 30 trails 87% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — 6:50a packed powder MG 76-81 base 70 of 93 trails, 27 miles 2600 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, 77% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 14: Last Day
Brundage — 5:30a MG 65-148 base 51 of 51 trails, 1920 acres 5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p
Lookout Pass — 5:39a MG 85-95 base 35 of 35 trails, 20 miles 550 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-MonApr 21: Last day
Silver Mountain — 5:56a MG 65-73 base 74 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 93% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 21: Last day
Sun Valley — 6:28a MG 50-70 base 63 of 121 trails 6 of 17 lifts, 52% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
|Oregon
Hoodoo — 12:07p 3 new MG 89-89 base 36 of 40 trails 4 of 5 lifts, 90% open, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun April 21: Last day
Mt Ashland — 12:11p MG 87-115 base 23 of 23 trails 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 14: Last day
Mt Bachelor — 5:46a packed powder MG 118-160 base 101 of 101 trails 4318 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Mt Hood Meadows — 5:21a 1 new hard packed MG 118-193 base 80 of 87 trails 1500 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Mt Hood Skibowl — 12:15p 2 new MG 45-64 base 26 of 65 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 40% open, Sat: 9a-11p Sun: 9a-10p Apr 14: Last day
Timberline — 11:48a MG 146-146 base 4 of 9 lifts, 44% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Willamette Pass — 6:01a MG 60-60 base 29 of 29 trails 3 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApr 14: Last day
|Washington
Crystal Mountain — 7:11a MG 43-103 base 56 of 56 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p
Mission Ridge — 6:22a MG 41-57 base 54 of 56 trails 2000 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 96% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 28: Last day
Mt Baker — 5:48a powder MG 117-159 base 35 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 92% open, Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Sun
Stevens Pass — 12:20p 2 new variable MG 63-93 base 51 of 52 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Summit at Snoqualmie — 7:20a spring snow 42-42 base 15 of 83 trails 323 acres, 5 of 26 lifts, 18% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — 7:14a spring snow MG 66-148 base 15 of 24 trails, 323 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, 63% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
White Pass — 5:46a MG 54-106 base 40 of 47 trails 4 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Open Sat/Sun
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — 10:55a spring snow MG 1-146 base 61 of 76 trails 80% open, 1200 acres, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p Sat/Sun: 11a-6p
|CANADA
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — 9:36a MG 35-35 base 40 of 60 trails 67% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 22: Last day
Lake Louise — 6:00a spring snow MG 50-65 base 129 of 145 trails 89% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p May 5: Last day
Marmot Basin — 8:33a packed powder MG 55-55 base 89 of 91 trails, 98% open 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p May 5: Last day
Nakiska — 7:59a MG 52-52 base 40 of 79 trails, 51% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
Sunshine Village — 5:29a packed powder MG 69-69 base 121 of 145 trails 83% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
|British Columbia
Big White — 6:10a MG 67-80 base 78 of 119 trails, 66% open 12 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p Tue-Fri: 8:45a-8p Sat: 8:45a-8p Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 22: Last day
Cypress Mountain — 12:31p 2 new MG 31-114 base 10 of 53 trails, 19% open, 2 of 9 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Fernie Alpine — 7:06a spring snow MG 31-67 base 120 of 142 trails 85% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Grouse Mountain — 1:11p MG 69-98 base 13 of 33 trails 39% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p
Hudson Bay — 1:08p 1 new MG 49-49 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Kicking Horse — 2:49a spring snow MG 16-69 base 119 of 129 trails 92% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a- 8p Sun: 9a-4p
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — 12:33p powder MG 71-71 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Apr 14: Last day
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — 12:34p packed powder 118-118 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Mount Seymour — 12:38p 1 new MG 70-94 base 33 of 40 trails 83% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Apr 14: Last day
Panorama Mountain — 5:38a spring snow MG 8-56 base 91 of 135 trails 67% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Powder King — 4:37a MG 37-91 base 37 of 37 trails, 100% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-3p Thu/Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon
Revelstoke Mountain — 8:14a variable MG 90-90 base 25 of 75 trails 64% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 21: Last day
Sun Peaks — 5:44a MG 53-73 base 24 of 135 trails, 18% open 2 of 12 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p Apr 14: Last day
Whistler Blackcomb — 5:51a spring snow MG 93-93 base 229 of 240 trails 95% open, 8000 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p May 27: Last day
|Ontario
Blue Mountain — 5:07a MG 32-32 base 7 of 43 trails, 16% open 91 acres, 2 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Searchmont Resort — 3:40p MG 20-28 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 14: Last day
|Quebec
Camp Fortune — 3:43p MG 24-31 base 5 of 20 trails, 25% open 1 of 6 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApr 21: Last day
Le Massif — 4:14p MG 67-67 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 6 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 21: Last day
Mont Blanc — 3:45p MG 28-35 base 43 of 42 trails, 100% open 5 of 7 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Sat/Sun
Mont Cascades — 3:47p MG 20-28 base 12 of 20 trails 60% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/SunApr 14: Last day
Mont Gleason — 3:50p MG 20-28 base 17 of 25 trails, 68% open 5 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Mont Orford — 3:55p MG 28-35 base 43 of 61 trails, 70% open 4 of 7 lifts Fri: 8:30aa-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun
Mont Rigaud — 3:56p spring snow MG 12-20 base 13 of 13 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/SunApr 14: Last day
Mont Sainte Anne — 6:01a spring snow MG 17-30 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 547 acres, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mont Ste Marie — 3:57p wet snow MG 12-20 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 21: Last day
Mont Sutton — 6:29a spring snow 31-41 base 57 of 60 trails, 95% open 23 miles, 218 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Owls Head — 4:00p MG 28-35 base 19 of 52 trails, 37% open 1 of 8 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 14: Last day
Ski La Reserve — 4:02p spring snow MG 28-43 base 38 of 40 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 14: Last day
Sommet Saint Sauveur — 4:04p spring snow MG 28-39 base 38 of 40 trails 95% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p May 19: Last day
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — 6:03a MG 12-24 base 10 of 21 trails, 62 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Stoneham — 6:34a spring snow MG 35-35 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Sat/Sun
Tremblant — 5:44a variable MG 36-48 base 77 of 102 trails, 75% open 556 acres, 7 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p
versant Avila — 4:05p MG 28-35 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p Open Sat/SunApr 19: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day
