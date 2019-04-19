LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Friday, April 19
|NORTHEAST
|Maine
Sugarloaf — Wed 9:09 am spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 133 of 162 trails
82% open, 56 miles, 1013 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p;
Sunday River — Reopen 04/20 25 – 30 base Sat: 8a-8p
Sun: 8a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 28: Last day;
Quarry Road XC — Closed for Snow Sports
Black Mountain — Reopen TBA
Wildcat — Reopen TBA
Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 6:43 am corn snow machine groomed 32 – 121 base 8 of 34 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Whiteface — Closed for Snow Sports
Burke Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Jay Peak — Wed 6:44 am MG machine groomed 36 – 54 base 81 of 81 trails
100% open, 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Killington — Wed 5:00 pm MG machine groomed 24 – 30 base 57 of 155 trails
37% open, 29 miles, 166 acres, 4 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-5p
Sun: 8a-4p;
Mad River Glen — Wed Reopen 04/20 variable 2 – 38 base 30 of 52 trails, 58% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Apr 20: Last day;
Smugglers Notch — Closed for Snow Sports
Stowe — Wed 6:29 am spring snow machine groomed 25 – 50 base 64 of 116 trails, 55% open
23 miles, 296 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;
Sugarbush — Wed 6:42 am spring snow machine groomed 2 – 56 base 35 of 111 trails
32% open, 17 miles, 149 acres, 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p
Sat/Sun: 9a-5p;
Ski Brule — Wed 10:19 am MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 17 of 17 trails
100% open, 150 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Open Fri-Sun;
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 3:29 pm spring snow machine groomed 20 – 40 base 20 of 62 trails
32% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun May 05: Last day;
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:19 am spring snow machine groomed 73 – 73 base 145 of 145 trails
100% open, 1428 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Aspen Highlands — Wed 10:18 am spring snow machine groomed 69 – 96 base 118 of 122 trails
94% open, 1028 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Apr 21: Last day;
Aspen Mountain — Wed 10:17 am spring snow 62 – 68 base 76 of 76 trails
100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Apr 21: Last day;
Beaver Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
Breckenridge — Wed 4:36 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 87 – 87 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:15 am 1 new variable 70 – 70 base 122 of 158 trails, 77% open, 15 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Eldora — Wed 6:00 am MG machine groomed 50 – 50 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open
680 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Irwin — Closed for Snow Sports
Loveland — Wed 4:52 am 3 new variable machine groomed 73 – 73 base 87 of 94 trails
93% open, 1699 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Monarch — Wed 5:29 am spring snow machine groomed 86 – 86 base 61 of 64 trails, 95% open
760 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun;
Snowmass — Wed 10:17 am spring snow 64 – 86 base 93 of 93 trails
95% open, 3332 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Steamboat — Closed for Snow Sports
Vail — Wed 4:41 am spring snow machine groomed 70 – 70 base 130 of 195 trails, 50% open
2664 acres, 10 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;
Winter Park — Wed 7:34 am packed powder machine groomed 82 – 86 base 137 of 168 trails
82% open, 2396 acres, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
May 12: Last day;
Wolf Creek — Wed 7:51 am packed powder 143 – 168 base 100% open, 42 miles
1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 21: Last day;
Big Sky — Wed 5:51 am spring snow machine groomed 59 – 102 base 280 of 317 trails
88% open, 5821 acres, 19 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Alta — Wed 6:06 am packed powder machine groomed 170 – 170 base 101 of 116 trails, 87% open
5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 28: Last day;
Brian Head — Wed 6:10 am packed powder machine groomed 79 – 79 base 71 of 71 trails
100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p
Apr 21: Last day;
Brighton — Wed 6:17 am packed powder machine groomed 132 – 132 base 62 of 66 trails
94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last Day;
Snowbasin — Wed 5:15 am MG machine groomed 136 – 136 base 56 of 104 trails
52% open, 1650 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Snowbird — Wed 6:19 am packed powder machine groomed 172 – 172 base 104 of 169 trails
62% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Grand Targhee XC — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 115 – 119 base 5
of 5 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:17 am MG machine groomed 80 – 81 base 43 of 55 trails
78% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun
Apr 21: Last day;
Alpine Meadows — Wed 7:44 am spring snow machine groomed 125 – 194 base 83 of 100 trails
80% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Bear Valley — Wed 6:13 am spring snow machine groomed 145 – 145 base 67 of 67 trails
100% open, 1680 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Boreal — Wed 6:03 am MG machine groomed 277 – 277 base 17 of 33 trails, 52% open
4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-6p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-6p;
China Peak — Wed 1:07 pm spring snow machine groomed 50 – 70 base 52 of 54 trails
96% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon Apr 15-19: 9a-4p;Apr 21: Last day;
Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:11 am MG machine groomed 84 – 110 base 67 of 67 trails
100% open, 862 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed No Recent Information spring snow machine groomed 120 – 200 base 45 of 53 trails, 85% open, 450 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Heavenly — Wed 5:27 am MG machine groomed 67 – 112 base 93 of 97 trails
88% open, 8 miles, 4210 acres, 16 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Homewood — Wed 9:12 am spring snow machine groomed 54 – 181 base 55 of 67 trails
82% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Kirkwood — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 140 – 210 base 51 of 86 trails, 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 6 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Mammoth — Wed 7:57 am MG machine groomed 140 – 210 base 150 of 154 trails
97% open, 3500 acres, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Mt Shasta — Wed No Recent Information variable machine groomed 60 – 120 base 32 of 32 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-6p;Sun: 9a-4p
Open Fri-Mon;Apr 21: Last day;
Northstar — Wed 5:13 am spring snow machine groomed 49 – 139 base 100 of 100 trails
100% open, 3170 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 8:44 am spring snow machine groomed 90 – 180 base 39 of 46 trails
85% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Snow Summit — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 12 – 24 base 15 of 32 trails, 47% open, 18 miles, 240 acres, 5 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Snow Valley — Wed 7:08 am MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 8 of 30 trails
27% open, 2 of 12 lifts, Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Soda Springs — Wed 6:04 am spring snow machine groomed 277 – 277 base 16 of 18 trails
89% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p
Open Thu-Mon;Apr 21: Last day;
Squaw Valley — Wed 7:43 am spring snow machine groomed 60 – 220 base 108 of 272 trails
80% open, 16 of 43 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Sugar Bowl — Wed 7:38 am spring snow machine groomed 120 – 206 base 101 of 103 trails
98% open, 1500 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 7:50 am MG machine groomed 84 – 100 base 1719 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p;
Diamond Peak — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 82 – 112 base 31 of 31 trails, 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Mt Rose — Wed 6:58 am MG machine groomed 120 – 156 base 48 of 65 trails
74% open, 1000 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Lookout Pass — Wed 5:32 am MG machine groomed 75 – 88 base 35 of 35 trails, 20 miles
550 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: 9a-3p; Apr 21: Last day;,
Schweitzer Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Silver Mountain — Reopen 04/20 65 – 73 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Apr 21: Last day;,
Sun Valley — Wed 6:06 am MG machine groomed 50 – 70 base 60 of 121 trails
4 of 17 lifts, 50% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;,
Hoodoo — Wed 5:37 am spring snow machine groomed 89 – 89 base 37 of 40 trails, 3 of 5 lifts
93% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; April 21: Last day;,
Mt Ashland — Wed 5:31 am spring snow machine groomed 87 – 115 base 23 of 23 trails
4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sat Apr 20: Last day;,
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:00 am spring snow machine groomed 110 – 145 base 101 of 101 trails
4318 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:58 am spring snow machine groomed 108 – 182 base 80 of 87 trails
1500 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,
Timberline — Wed 6:06 am variable machine groomed 146 – 146 base 3 of 9 lifts, 33% open
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,
Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:19 am MG machine groomed 42 – 95 base 51 of 56 trails
7 of 10 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;,
Mt Baker — Wed 5:05 am MG machine groomed 116 – 158 base 6 of 8 lifts, 75% open
Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun;,
Stevens Pass — Wed 5:28 am MG machine groomed 66 – 98 base 52 of 52 trails
9 of 10 lifts, 100% open,
Big White — Wed 5:48 am MG machine groomed 67 – 81 base 78 of 119 trails, 66% open
12 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p; Tue-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat: 8:45a-8p
Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;
Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:40 am MG machine groomed 69 – 98 base 14 of 33 trails
42% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:33 am spring snow machine groomed 8 – 54 base 34 of 135 trails
25% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 93 – 93 base 28 of 75 trails, 37% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 21: Last day;
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:08 am spring snow machine groomed 91 – 91 base 229 of 240 trails
95% open, 8000 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
May 27: Last day;
Le Massif — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sainte Anne — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Ste Marie — Wed Reopen 04/20 wet snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails
100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 21: Last day;
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:41 am spring snow 26 – 35 base 48 of 60 trails, 80% open
19 miles, 189 acres, 2 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 4:11 pm spring snow machine groomed 28 – 39 base 17 of 40 trails
43% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p
May 19: Last day;
Tremblant — Wed 6:35 am spring snow machine groomed 40 – 80 base 59 of 102 trails, 58% open
539 acres, 5 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p;
Blue Mountain — Wed 5:28 am MG machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 43 trails, 7% open
42 acres, 1 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Banff Norquay — Wed 9:39 am MG machine groomed 35 – 35 base 40 of 60 trails
67% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;
Lake Louise — Wed 6:01 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 50 – 65 base 129 of 145 trails
89% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:44 am packed powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 89 of 91 trails, 98% open
7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;
Nakiska — Wed 9:22 am MG machine groomed 52 – 52 base 40 of 79 trails, 51% open
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:23 am packed powder machine groomed 69 – 69 base 121 of 145 trails
83% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Alyeska Resort — Wed 10:16 am 10 new powder machine groomed 8 – 150 base 52 of 76 trails, 68% open, 900 acres, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p;
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.