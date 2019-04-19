Listen Live Sports

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, April 19
NORTHEAST
Maine

Sugarloaf — Wed 9:09 am spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 133 of 162 trails

82% open, 56 miles, 1013 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p;

Sunday River — Reopen 04/20 25 – 30 base Sat: 8a-8p

Sun: 8a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 28: Last day;

Quarry Road XC — Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire

Black Mountain — Reopen TBA

Wildcat — Reopen TBA

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 6:43 am corn snow machine groomed 32 – 121 base 8 of 34 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

New York

Whiteface — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Burke Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Jay Peak — Wed 6:44 am MG machine groomed 36 – 54 base 81 of 81 trails

100% open, 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Killington — Wed 5:00 pm MG machine groomed 24 – 30 base 57 of 155 trails

37% open, 29 miles, 166 acres, 4 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-5p

Sun: 8a-4p;

Mad River Glen — Wed Reopen 04/20 variable 2 – 38 base 30 of 52 trails, 58% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 20: Last day;

Smugglers Notch — Closed for Snow Sports

Stowe — Wed 6:29 am spring snow machine groomed 25 – 50 base 64 of 116 trails, 55% open

23 miles, 296 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;

Sugarbush — Wed 6:42 am spring snow machine groomed 2 – 56 base 35 of 111 trails

32% open, 17 miles, 149 acres, 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p

Sat/Sun: 9a-5p;

MIDWEST
Michigan

Ski Brule — Wed 10:19 am MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 17 of 17 trails

100% open, 150 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Fri-Sun;

Minnesota

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 3:29 pm spring snow machine groomed 20 – 40 base 20 of 62 trails

32% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun May 05: Last day;

ROCKIES
Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:19 am spring snow machine groomed 73 – 73 base 145 of 145 trails

100% open, 1428 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Aspen Highlands — Wed 10:18 am spring snow machine groomed 69 – 96 base 118 of 122 trails

94% open, 1028 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;

Aspen Mountain — Wed 10:17 am spring snow 62 – 68 base 76 of 76 trails

100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;

Beaver Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Breckenridge — Wed 4:36 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 87 – 87 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Copper Mountain — Wed 5:15 am 1 new variable 70 – 70 base 122 of 158 trails, 77% open, 15 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Eldora — Wed 6:00 am MG machine groomed 50 – 50 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open

680 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Irwin — Closed for Snow Sports

Loveland — Wed 4:52 am 3 new variable machine groomed 73 – 73 base 87 of 94 trails

93% open, 1699 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Monarch — Wed 5:29 am spring snow machine groomed 86 – 86 base 61 of 64 trails, 95% open

760 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun;

Snowmass — Wed 10:17 am spring snow 64 – 86 base 93 of 93 trails

95% open, 3332 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Steamboat — Closed for Snow Sports

Vail — Wed 4:41 am spring snow machine groomed 70 – 70 base 130 of 195 trails, 50% open

2664 acres, 10 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Winter Park — Wed 7:34 am packed powder machine groomed 82 – 86 base 137 of 168 trails

82% open, 2396 acres, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

May 12: Last day;

Wolf Creek — Wed 7:51 am packed powder 143 – 168 base 100% open, 42 miles

1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 21: Last day;

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 5:51 am spring snow machine groomed 59 – 102 base 280 of 317 trails

88% open, 5821 acres, 19 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Utah

Alta — Wed 6:06 am packed powder machine groomed 170 – 170 base 101 of 116 trails, 87% open

5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 28: Last day;

Brian Head — Wed 6:10 am packed powder machine groomed 79 – 79 base 71 of 71 trails

100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p

Apr 21: Last day;

Brighton — Wed 6:17 am packed powder machine groomed 132 – 132 base 62 of 66 trails

94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last Day;

Snowbasin — Wed 5:15 am MG machine groomed 136 – 136 base 56 of 104 trails

52% open, 1650 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Snowbird — Wed 6:19 am packed powder machine groomed 172 – 172 base 104 of 169 trails

62% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Wyoming

Grand Targhee XC — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 115 – 119 base 5

of 5 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

PACIFIC SOUTH
Arizona

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:17 am MG machine groomed 80 – 81 base 43 of 55 trails

78% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun

Apr 21: Last day;

California

Alpine Meadows — Wed 7:44 am spring snow machine groomed 125 – 194 base 83 of 100 trails

80% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Bear Valley — Wed 6:13 am spring snow machine groomed 145 – 145 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 1680 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Boreal — Wed 6:03 am MG machine groomed 277 – 277 base 17 of 33 trails, 52% open

4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-6p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-6p;

China Peak — Wed 1:07 pm spring snow machine groomed 50 – 70 base 52 of 54 trails

96% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon Apr 15-19: 9a-4p;Apr 21: Last day;

Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:11 am MG machine groomed 84 – 110 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 862 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed No Recent Information spring snow machine groomed 120 – 200 base 45 of 53 trails, 85% open, 450 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Heavenly — Wed 5:27 am MG machine groomed 67 – 112 base 93 of 97 trails

88% open, 8 miles, 4210 acres, 16 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Homewood — Wed 9:12 am spring snow machine groomed 54 – 181 base 55 of 67 trails

82% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Kirkwood — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 140 – 210 base 51 of 86 trails, 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 6 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mammoth — Wed 7:57 am MG machine groomed 140 – 210 base 150 of 154 trails

97% open, 3500 acres, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mt Shasta — Wed No Recent Information variable machine groomed 60 – 120 base 32 of 32 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-6p;Sun: 9a-4p

Open Fri-Mon;Apr 21: Last day;

Northstar — Wed 5:13 am spring snow machine groomed 49 – 139 base 100 of 100 trails

100% open, 3170 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 8:44 am spring snow machine groomed 90 – 180 base 39 of 46 trails

85% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Snow Summit — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 12 – 24 base 15 of 32 trails, 47% open, 18 miles, 240 acres, 5 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Snow Valley — Wed 7:08 am MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 8 of 30 trails

27% open, 2 of 12 lifts, Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Soda Springs — Wed 6:04 am spring snow machine groomed 277 – 277 base 16 of 18 trails

89% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p

Open Thu-Mon;Apr 21: Last day;

Squaw Valley — Wed 7:43 am spring snow machine groomed 60 – 220 base 108 of 272 trails

80% open, 16 of 43 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sugar Bowl — Wed 7:38 am spring snow machine groomed 120 – 206 base 101 of 103 trails

98% open, 1500 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 7:50 am MG machine groomed 84 – 100 base 1719 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Diamond Peak — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 82 – 112 base 31 of 31 trails, 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Mt Rose — Wed 6:58 am MG machine groomed 120 – 156 base 48 of 65 trails

74% open, 1000 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

PACIFIC NORTH
Idaho

Lookout Pass — Wed 5:32 am MG machine groomed 75 – 88 base 35 of 35 trails, 20 miles

550 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: 9a-3p; Apr 21: Last day;,

Schweitzer Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Silver Mountain — Reopen 04/20 65 – 73 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;,

Sun Valley — Wed 6:06 am MG machine groomed 50 – 70 base 60 of 121 trails

4 of 17 lifts, 50% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;,

Oregon

Hoodoo — Wed 5:37 am spring snow machine groomed 89 – 89 base 37 of 40 trails, 3 of 5 lifts

93% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; April 21: Last day;,

Mt Ashland — Wed 5:31 am spring snow machine groomed 87 – 115 base 23 of 23 trails

4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sat Apr 20: Last day;,

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:00 am spring snow machine groomed 110 – 145 base 101 of 101 trails

4318 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:58 am spring snow machine groomed 108 – 182 base 80 of 87 trails

1500 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Timberline — Wed 6:06 am variable machine groomed 146 – 146 base 3 of 9 lifts, 33% open

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Washington

Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:19 am MG machine groomed 42 – 95 base 51 of 56 trails

7 of 10 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;,

Mt Baker — Wed 5:05 am MG machine groomed 116 – 158 base 6 of 8 lifts, 75% open

Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun;,

Stevens Pass — Wed 5:28 am MG machine groomed 66 – 98 base 52 of 52 trails

9 of 10 lifts, 100% open,

CANADA
British Columbia

Big White — Wed 5:48 am MG machine groomed 67 – 81 base 78 of 119 trails, 66% open

12 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p; Tue-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat: 8:45a-8p

Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:40 am MG machine groomed 69 – 98 base 14 of 33 trails

42% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:33 am spring snow machine groomed 8 – 54 base 34 of 135 trails

25% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 93 – 93 base 28 of 75 trails, 37% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 21: Last day;

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:08 am spring snow machine groomed 91 – 91 base 229 of 240 trails

95% open, 8000 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

May 27: Last day;

Quebec

Le Massif — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Ste Marie — Wed Reopen 04/20 wet snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails

100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 21: Last day;

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:41 am spring snow 26 – 35 base 48 of 60 trails, 80% open

19 miles, 189 acres, 2 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 4:11 pm spring snow machine groomed 28 – 39 base 17 of 40 trails

43% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p

May 19: Last day;

Tremblant — Wed 6:35 am spring snow machine groomed 40 – 80 base 59 of 102 trails, 58% open

539 acres, 5 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p;

Ontario

Blue Mountain — Wed 5:28 am MG machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 43 trails, 7% open

42 acres, 1 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 9:39 am MG machine groomed 35 – 35 base 40 of 60 trails

67% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Lake Louise — Wed 6:01 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 50 – 65 base 129 of 145 trails

89% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:44 am packed powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 89 of 91 trails, 98% open

7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;

Nakiska — Wed 9:22 am MG machine groomed 52 – 52 base 40 of 79 trails, 51% open

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:23 am packed powder machine groomed 69 – 69 base 121 of 145 trails

83% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

ALASKA
Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 10:16 am 10 new powder machine groomed 8 – 150 base 52 of 76 trails, 68% open, 900 acres, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p;

