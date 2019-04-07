Listen Live Sports

Slumping Orioles look to end 3-game slide

April 7, 2019 3:05 am
 
New York Yankees (4-4, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-4, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-0, .00 ERA) Orioles: David Hess (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division play in 2018. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.19.

The Yankees went 44-32 in division games in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 267 total home runs last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

