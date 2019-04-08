Listen Live Sports

Slumping Orioles look to stop 4-game skid

April 8, 2019 3:05 am
 
Oakland Athletics (6-7, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-5, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Marco Estrada (0-0, 2.76 ERA) Orioles: Andrew Cashner (1-1, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles went 28-53 at home in 2018. Baltimore hit .239 as a team last season while averaging 8.1 hits per game.

The Athletics finished 47-34 in road games in 2018. Oakland hit .252 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year. The Athletics won the season series 5-1 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

