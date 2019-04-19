Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Snakes in office force Liberia’s president to work from home

April 19, 2019 5:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — A spokesman says Liberia’s president is working from home after two snakes were found in the building that contains his office.

Deputy press secretary Smith Toby tells The Associated Press that former international soccer star and President George Weah was told to stay away until the Foreign Affairs building can be fumigated. He is expected back in the office on Monday.

The black snakes were seen this week briefly emerging from a hole in a wall of the building’s reception area. Liberia is home to poisonous snakes and officials are not taking chances.

The deputy press secretary says the fumigation has begun to take care of “crawling and creeping things.”

Advertisement

Weah, who was FIFA’s 1995 player of the year, assumed the presidency in January 2018.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.