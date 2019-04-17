Listen Live Sports

South Carolina freshman AJ Lawson declares for NBA draft

April 17, 2019 12:56 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard A.J. Lawson is declaring for the NBA draft. He is not signing with an agent and leaving open the option to return to school.

Lawson, who made the all-Southeastern Conference freshman team this season, announced his intentions Wednesday. He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to South Carolina.

Lawson said in a statement the NBA has been a lifelong dream and he wants to explore his options.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists this past season for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin says Lawson has worked hard to put himself in position where he can receive feedback on his pro prospects from NBA personnel.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

