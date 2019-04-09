Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina losing 3 players, including Herbert Harrigan

April 9, 2019 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three South Carolina players intend to transfer, including 6-foot-2 junior Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. She started 21 games this season and figured to play a significant role on next year’s team.

Also leaving, according to team spokeswoman Diana Koval, are reserve sophomores Bianca Jackson and LaDazhia Williams. Jackson is a 5-11 guard who made five starts last year and Williams a 6-4 forward who averaged fewer than seven minutes a game.

The Gamecocks enter next season with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, signing four players rated among the top 13 prospects in the country according to ESPN.

This season Herbert Harrigan, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, saw the most action in her three years at South Carolina. She led the Gamecocks with 71 blocks, was second on the team with 5.1 rebounds a game and fourth with 10.4 points a game.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Gamecocks (23-10) reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 before getting knocked out by champion Baylor.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.