Southern Professional Hockey League Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Challenge Round (First Round)
|(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
|No. 5 Roanoke 1, No. 1 Peoria 0
Wednesday, April 10: Roanoke 4, Peoria 3
Friday, April 12: Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 13: Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
|Fayetteville vs. Birmingham
Friday, April 12: Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 13: Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 14: Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
|No. 3 Huntsville 1, No. 7 Pensacola 0
Thursday, April 11: Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1
Saturday, April 13: Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 14: Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 12: Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 13: Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 14: Macon at Knoxville, 7 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.