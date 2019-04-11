Listen Live Sports

Southern Professional Hockey League Playoff Glance

April 11, 2019 10:58 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Challenge Round (First Round)
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
No. 5 Roanoke 1, No. 1 Peoria 0

Wednesday, April 10: Roanoke 4, Peoria 3

Friday, April 12: Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 13: Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Fayetteville vs. Birmingham

Friday, April 12: Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 14: Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Huntsville 1, No. 7 Pensacola 0

Thursday, April 11: Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1

Saturday, April 13: Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 14: Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon vs. Knoxville

Friday, April 12: Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 14: Macon at Knoxville, 7 p.m.

___

